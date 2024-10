India and festivals are a joyous union, igniting excitement that dances in the air. As we indulge in sweets and adorn our homes, these celebrations transform style into a vibrant expression of tradition. New outfits are worn like cherished jewels, making every moment feel like a fashion spectacle. In this festive revelry, the enduring charm of salwar suits takes centre stage. Fashion brand Chandrima’s latest collection, Iris, elegantly embodies this spirit.

The founder and creative head Chandrima Agnihotri shares, “Iris a festive edit featuring contemporary kurta sets that seamlessly blend modern Indian silhouettes with floral adornments, offering a unique take on traditional wear.” Staying true to its roots, the brand is dedicated to reviving age-old crafts, weaving history’s rich tapestry into the fabric of modern style. With meticulous attention to detail and a deep reverence for artisanal techniques, Chandrima tries to breathe new life into forgotten crafts, reimagining them through a contemporary lens.

When it comes to materials utilised for Iris, Chandrima tells us, “A new introduction to the fabrics we use across collections is silk satin, which is a super soft luxurious silk fabric with a beautiful sheen that makes an ensemble dressy and perfectly apt for festive wear.” The collection also features a rich array of materials, including silk chanderi, silk organza, and silk georgette. “Since this collection caters to the festivities across the season with a modern twist, our colour palette includes hues like apricot, yellow, fuchsia, mint green, emerald green, red, and black with our most loved classic ivories,” she adds.

The collection beautifully showcases traditional kurta sets alongside modern Indian coordinated tunic sets, all adorned with the label’s signature handcrafted embroideries, including intricate thread-work, cutwork, and beadwork. The designer elaborates, “Delicate silk organza jackets, kaftans, and kimonostyle tunics paired with exquisitely embroidered tulip pants and bell bottoms add a unique take on contemporary styling in Indian wear.”