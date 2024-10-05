This Kolkata label's festive edit is inspired by Sanjay Leela Bansali's 'Heeramandi'

A

I’m a big fan of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the grand worlds he creates in his cinema. His recent debut web series Heeramandi impressed me with the grand costumes worn by the actresses. Hence, I took inspiration from the series’s costumes to come up with a gorgeous range for this Puja. This time, you will find a lot of ethnic outfits with modern silhouettes in this collection, including lehengas, gowns, and sherwanis that have a touch of grandeur. You will find a pink raw silk gown with stone work and net that you can easily wear for the Navaratri parties, or you may choose our off-white with red combination lehenga with full body embroidery work and uniquely styled net blouse to channel the inner Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha’s character in Heeramandi). Since pastel shades are trending big time, we also have a handcrafted mirror work outfit for the dandiya parties. For men, I’ve created long jackets in silhouettes of bandhgalas, Modi coats, and short coats, among others, in lightweight raw silk fabric with a touch of hand embroidery.