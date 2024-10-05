This Kolkata label's festive edit is inspired by Sanjay Leela Bansali's 'Heeramandi'
Kolkata designer Shyamsundar Basu, whose label Raikishori Collection is known for its unique options in ethnic menswear, has come up with a vibrant festive collection inspired by the gorgeous silhouettes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand web saga, Heeramandi. The designer takes us through his latest festive drop.
Tell us about your collection.
As a label, we specialise in ethnic and fusion wear, and our creations are mostly in various types of natural fabrics like silk, matka, dhakai Benarasi, and tussar.
What’s the idea behind this festive collection?
I’m a big fan of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the grand worlds he creates in his cinema. His recent debut web series Heeramandi impressed me with the grand costumes worn by the actresses. Hence, I took inspiration from the series’s costumes to come up with a gorgeous range for this Puja. This time, you will find a lot of ethnic outfits with modern silhouettes in this collection, including lehengas, gowns, and sherwanis that have a touch of grandeur. You will find a pink raw silk gown with stone work and net that you can easily wear for the Navaratri parties, or you may choose our off-white with red combination lehenga with full body embroidery work and uniquely styled net blouse to channel the inner Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha’s character in Heeramandi). Since pastel shades are trending big time, we also have a handcrafted mirror work outfit for the dandiya parties. For men, I’ve created long jackets in silhouettes of bandhgalas, Modi coats, and short coats, among others, in lightweight raw silk fabric with a touch of hand embroidery.
How do you see the demand for handloom and handwoven saris and attire growing over the years?
The demand for mul and cotton or gicha saris is growing by the hour. Nothing compares to natural fabric, as they are comfortable and easy to maintain. Also, silks are a must for the winters.
Puja wardrobe essentials.
A yellow kurta in mulmul fabric, a handmade t-shirt with vibrant block prints, a red and white combination sari for Ashtami Anjali, and for men, red and white dhoti Punjabi for Nabami night outs.
Your upcoming collections.
My upcoming collection will be in a green colour palette and will be a mix-and-match work showcasing Rajasthani work. It will be a unique edit targeted for the upcoming bridal season.