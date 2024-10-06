Barbie and Anita Dongre unveil first-ever Diwali doll ahead of the festival

In a special collaboration, Barbie and renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre are celebrating Diwali with the launch of the Barbie Signature Diwali doll. This new collectable doll, released ahead of the festival of lights, is dressed in a stunning lehenga designed by Anita, paying tribute to her Indian heritage and the craftsmanship of rural women artisans.
The doll’s outfit offers a contemporary take on the traditional lehenga, combined with a Rajasthan-inspired koti vest and decorated with nature-themed motifs. The floral lehenga, featuring dahlias, jasmine, and lotus flowers, symbolises strength and beauty, perfectly encapsulating the spirit of Diwali. This unique look embodies the fashion-forward, modern Indian woman while showcasing the artistry and traditions of India on a global stage.
Anita shared her excitement about the project, saying, “Designing the Barbie Diwali Doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience. This doll represents the fashion-forward woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride. I’m honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage.”
As Barbie continues to evolve as a global fashion icon, this Diwali doll reflects the increasing recognition of cultural diversity and contemporary Indian fashion. It offers a meaningful way for children worldwide to engage with Indian traditions and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Diwali, making the festival even more special this year.
Story by Simran Tripathy