Uncover your inner diva with Treasures by Tiara by Tiara Dhody

In a universe filled with fleeting fashion fads and forgettable bling, Tiara Dhody is here to rescue us with her enchanting jewellery brand, Treasures by Tiara. This isn’t just another line of accessories; it’s a treasure trove that transforms ordinary moments into unforgettable memories. Imagine donning a necklace that feels like a secret whisper or earrings that unleash your inner diva. After a fabulous stint in London, this brand is now making waves in India, blending luxury with a sprinkle of personalisation.

Treasures by Tiara is a curated collection that seamlessly marries classic elegance with contemporary flair. Whether you’re a dapper dude or a chic gal, there’s something here for everyone. Tiara’s pieces showcase a symphony of precious metals, including gold and silver, adorned with a kaleidoscope of diamonds—from timeless whites to captivating blues, champagnes, and blacks.

Among the standout offerings are the stunning Starfish Cufflinks, a bold Sun God pendant, and the playful Ni-mi chained pendant, shaped like a lime and mirchi, encrusted with sapphires and rubies. And let’s not forget the Golden-Touch Midas Hand Harness, crafted in 9-kg gold — because who doesn’t want to channel their inner king or queen? With new additions like hairbands, armlets, and anklets, this collection isn’t just about adornment; it’s about reflecting the wearer’s unique soul.