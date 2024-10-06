Uncover your inner diva with Treasures by Tiara by Tiara Dhody

In a universe filled with fleeting fashion fads and forgettable bling, Tiara Dhody is here to rescue us with her enchanting jewellery brand, Treasures by Tiara. This isn’t just another line of accessories; it’s a treasure trove that transforms ordinary moments into unforgettable memories. Imagine donning a necklace that feels like a secret whisper or earrings that unleash your inner diva. After a fabulous stint in London, this brand is now making waves in India, blending luxury with a sprinkle of personalisation.
Treasures by Tiara is a curated collection that seamlessly marries classic elegance with contemporary flair. Whether you’re a dapper dude or a chic gal, there’s something here for everyone. Tiara’s pieces showcase a symphony of precious metals, including gold and silver, adorned with a kaleidoscope of diamonds—from timeless whites to captivating blues, champagnes, and blacks.
Among the standout offerings are the stunning Starfish Cufflinks, a bold Sun God pendant, and the playful Ni-mi chained pendant, shaped like a lime and mirchi, encrusted with sapphires and rubies. And let’s not forget the Golden-Touch Midas Hand Harness, crafted in 9-kg gold — because who doesn’t want to channel their inner king or queen? With new additions like hairbands, armlets, and anklets, this collection isn’t just about adornment; it’s about reflecting the wearer’s unique soul.
At the heart of Treasures by Tiara is Tiara Dhody herself, a name synonymous with style and sophistication. With her mother, the renowned Queenie Singh, as her inspiration, Tiara has poured her heart and soul into creating jewellery that feels extraordinary. “Treasures by Tiara was born from a desire to create timeless, ethereal, and elemental pieces that resonate with the wearer. It’s about capturing indi-viuality and translating it into exquisite adornments,” she says.
When it comes to design, Tiara expertly fuses classic elements with a modern twist. “We believe the perfect balance lies in infusing vintage treasures with a contemporary aesthetic,” she explains. This unique approach results in pieces that are not just trendy but also timeless — perfect for the fashion-forward individual.
Every piece has its own story. Take the Starfish Cufflinks, for instance; they capture the allure of ocean treasures, while the Sun God pendant pays homage to Tiara’s Indian heritage. “Each signature piece reflects a deep connection to its inspiration, coupled with meticulous craftsmanship,” she shares.
And the gemstones? “They’re like the soul of our jewellery,” Tiara explains. The choice of stones — from classic white diamonds to rare black ones — greatly influences the design, enhancing the overall beauty and energy of each piece.
A key aspect of Treasures by Tiara is customisation. “We strive to create pieces that reflect our customers’ individuality,” Tiara emphasises. Whether it’s a personalised message or a unique gemstone, each customised piece becomes a one-of-a-kind treasure.
Price on request. Available online.
