Dazzle this Navratri: 9 fashion brands to rock your festive look

Let's dive into the best of festive fashion
Get ready to twirl into the vibrant days of Navratri, where the groovy beats of Dandiya and the festival of lights create a whirlwind of joy. It’s time to embrace your ethnic side and shine bright like the festivities around you. Whether you’re attending a family puja or a lively evening gathering, these fabulous brands have got your back with collections that blend tradition and contemporary flair. Let's dive into the best of festive fashion.

1. Scream elegance

Lakshita_Nikhat Emerald Embroidered Rayon Co-ord Set. Price: Rs 5,795
Lakshita is your go-to for stylish festive outfits that scream elegance! With a mix of traditional and modern designs, their collection offers something for everyone—perfect for those Navratri celebrations or cozy family get-togethers.

2. All about embroidery 

Bunaai_Nandini Georgette Suit Set. Price: Rs 6,050.
Bunaai is all about revolutionising ethnic wear. Founded by Pari Choudhary, this brand showcases stunning embroidered Anarkalis and graceful saris that are sure to elevate your festive spirit with luxurious fabrics and vibrant hues.

3. Patterns that tell a story

Saundh Nilofer Lehenga Set Yellow. Price: Rs 16,995.
Saundh offers a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern comfort. With intricate embroidery and patterns that tell a story, their garments are designed for the stylish, discerning woman who wants to embrace her roots.

4. Exquisite craftsmanship

Mrunalini Rao Krtvi Sari Set. Price: Rs 1,12,000.
With a reputation for exquisite craftsmanship, Mrunalini Rao’s collection is fit for royalty. From luxurious silks to elegant drapes, their outfits promise to make you feel regal at every festive gathering!

5. Stunning colour palette

For versatile festive wear, look no further than trueBrowns. Their stunning colour palette and intricate details ensure you'll stand out at every ritual and celebration, making your festive wardrobe truly special.

trueBrowns_Red Crinkle Anarkali Kurta Pant Dupatta Set. Price: Rs. 3,999.
6. Of nature and femininity

Ordinaree_Stardust Violet Long Dress. Price: Rs 5,000.
Ordinaree’s festive collection draws inspiration from nature and femininity, merging functionality with sustainability. Their garments are crafted to empower women, making them the perfect choice for the modern, eco-conscious fashionista.

7. Timeless styles

Angad Singh Gold Net Sari. Price: Rs 45,450.
Reviving traditional embroidery techniques, Angad Singh’s creations are a modern take on timeless styles. Each piece is a celebration of India's rich heritage, ensuring you look fabulous this Navratri!

8. Rooted in Indian tradition

A&T_Rothko Ikat Saree: Price: Rs 29,900.
For fashion that stands the test of time, Abraham & Thakore is your best bet. Their contemporary designs, rooted in Indian tradition, offer a chic yet understated elegance — perfect for any festive occasion.

9. A symbol of prosperity

MLJ_Zoya Necklace_Price-Rs.1,43,247.75.
Complete your festive ensemble with stunning pieces from Manohar Lal Jewellers! Their exquisite Kundan and Polki creations are perfect for making a spiritual statement this Navratri, adorned with vibrant gemstones that symbolise prosperity.

