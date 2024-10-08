Couturier Anju Modi takes us through her newly unveiled AW collection, Eternity

A

I have always tried to uphold and highlight the Indian cultural heritage and huge repertoire of textiles in all my creations. My newest collection, Eternity, too is no exception. It has a timeless appeal and is targeted at the wedding couples, symbolising the eternal love of Radha-Krishna. Through this collection, I wanted to deliver an emotional message. There are attractive silhouettes in varied colour palettes. You have whites and off-whites and evening wear and party wear in shades of black, ash, grey and wine. There are also silhouettes in contemporary trendy colour palettes including old rose and blush pink apart from the timeless shades of red that depict the vibrancy of Indian ethnicity so well. This time, unlike my previous collections, I have contemporised Indian wear by introducing modern drape saris, drape skirts and jackets to suit the global taste of a modern fashionista.