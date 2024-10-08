Couturier Anju Modi takes us through her newly unveiled AW collection, Eternity
Known for her intricate and authentic handwork on pure woven fabrics, underscoring the local weaves and craftsmanship, Anju Modi’s finesse as a couturier is incomparable. Impressing the ethnic fashion scene for decades with her unique design elements and vibrant colour combinations, Anju is a force to reckon with in the festive-wedding sartorial scene. The couturier unveiled her latest collection, Eternity, at the recently concluded Global India Couture Week. The humble designer takes us through the collection.
Tell us about Eternity.
I have always tried to uphold and highlight the Indian cultural heritage and huge repertoire of textiles in all my creations. My newest collection, Eternity, too is no exception. It has a timeless appeal and is targeted at the wedding couples, symbolising the eternal love of Radha-Krishna. Through this collection, I wanted to deliver an emotional message. There are attractive silhouettes in varied colour palettes. You have whites and off-whites and evening wear and party wear in shades of black, ash, grey and wine. There are also silhouettes in contemporary trendy colour palettes including old rose and blush pink apart from the timeless shades of red that depict the vibrancy of Indian ethnicity so well. This time, unlike my previous collections, I have contemporised Indian wear by introducing modern drape saris, drape skirts and jackets to suit the global taste of a modern fashionista.
How are the festive fashion choices evolving in India?
The Indian market, is of course, growing very rapidly and choices are getting much more personalised because people are getting married at various exotic destinations across the globe. So, the wedding trousseau should match the ambience and the place of wedding and go with the weather and vibe of the place. Nowadays, costumes are made in sync with the wedding venue. For instance, if one is getting married in a palace, then the old royal charm should reflect in the attire too, and if the setting is an English one, then the clothes should match the occasion to a tee.
What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?
The clothes must suit your personality and the choice should depend upon the destination where you are getting wedded. Also, choose wisely for occasions preceding and following the big day like the cocktails, mehendi, sangeet, and receptions. Choose from skirts, drape saris, capes and gowns, among other silhouettes.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
I like how Deepika Padukone styles herself. Also, I loved the way Aditi Rao Hydari decked up for her wedding. She looked so classic, simple yet elegant in that stylishly draped sari.
Five wardrobe essentials according to you.
Self-confidence is most essential, followed by comfort. Have a gold sari and lehenga, a gown, a black dress, a red dress, capes and dupattas.