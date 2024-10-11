New launches

Exude elegance in traditional handloom Chanderi silk saris from this exclusive Durga Puja collection

The handloom Chanderi silk saris, known for their lightweight and luxurious texture, are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using traditional method
Pieces from the collection
As we celebrate Durga Puja, iTokri, an online platform for authentic handicrafts, textiles, and ethnic wear in India, has unveiled its exclusive collection of traditional handloom Chanderi silk saris for this year’s celebrations. This collection beautifully embodies the spirit of the festival, merging elegance with cultural heritage in every piece.

The handloom Chanderi silk saris, known for their lightweight and luxurious texture, are meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using traditional methods. Each sari is a work of art, showcasing vibrant colours and intricate motifs that make Chanderi silk a timeless choice for festive occasions.

Featuring a stunning range of designs, each sari narrates a unique story through its patterns and craftsmanship. From classic to contemporary styles, these saris cater to various tastes, ensuring every woman can find the ideal attire for the festivities.

Nitin Pamnani, co-founder of iTokri, shares, “Durga Puja is more than a festival; it’s a lively celebration of culture, strength, and unity. Our new collection of handloom Chanderi silk saris is crafted to reflect the richness of Indian heritage while empowering women to showcase their individuality. We prioritise supporting local artisans and celebrating their craftsmanship, ensuring each sari resonates with the spirit of the season. As we celebrate Durga Puja, we invite everyone to explore our collection and discover the beauty of tradition woven into every piece.”

To complement the saris, iTokri has also launched a selection of matching accessories, including blouses and jewellery, allowing customers to effortlessly complete their festive look.

Price starts at INR 2,000.

Available online.

‘MemSahib’ embodies the audacious spirit of Indian women
