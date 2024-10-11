‘MemSahib’ embodies the audacious spirit of Indian women

Every woman has a queen residing within her. MemSahib by Virrayaa celebrates this inner queen and captures the effortless grace and fearless spirit of the modern Indian woman, honoring her royal essence. MemSahib seamlessly fuses sophistication with striking designs, reflecting the elegance and grandeur of femininity.

The collection showcases statement pieces featuring eye-catching polki stones, emeralds, rubies, and South Sea pearls set in gold. It employs a variety of intricate techniques, including jadau, kundan, and meenakari, with each item thoughtfully crafted using different stone settings, such as bezel and prong, to enhance both beauty and durability.

What distinguishes this collection is its bold use of large polki stones and pearls, embodying the audacious spirit of Indian women. Each piece is designed with the confident, mysterious woman in mind, ensuring she leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.