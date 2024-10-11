‘MemSahib’ embodies the audacious spirit of Indian women

Every woman has a queen residing within her. MemSahib by Virrayaa celebrates this inner queen and captures the effortless grace and fearless spirit of the modern Indian woman, honoring her royal essence. MemSahib seamlessly fuses sophistication with striking designs, reflecting the elegance and grandeur of femininity.
The collection showcases statement pieces featuring eye-catching polki stones, emeralds, rubies, and South Sea pearls set in gold. It employs a variety of intricate techniques, including jadau, kundan, and meenakari, with each item thoughtfully crafted using different stone settings, such as bezel and prong, to enhance both beauty and durability.
What distinguishes this collection is its bold use of large polki stones and pearls, embodying the audacious spirit of Indian women. Each piece is designed with the confident, mysterious woman in mind, ensuring she leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.
Jewellery should reflect a person’s inner beauty and confidence. This philosophy is embedded in every piece we design, especially in the MemSahib collection. Each creation is crafted with the belief that every woman is a queen, deserving of luxurious pieces that boost her confidence and allure.
Ritu Bajoria, creative director of the brand, shares her vision, saying, “Jewellery should reflect a person’s inner beauty and confidence. This philosophy is embedded in every piece we design, especially in the MemSahib collection. Each creation is crafted with the belief that every woman is a queen, deserving of luxurious pieces that boost her confidence and allure. This collection merges sophistication with a bold spirit, making it perfect for the true queen within you.”
MemSahib by Virrayaa features versatile statement pieces that can effortlessly transition from festive evenings to beautiful day weddings. Layer necklaces of varying lengths with a sari and choli for a striking look, or pair them with a kurta or indo-western ensemble to add a touch of refinement.
The jewellery brand is known for blending authentic Bengali and Rajasthani techniques with modern aesthetics, merging timeless artistry with contemporary styles. Known for exquisite polki and gold jewellery, the brand offers versatile, multi-functional designs that cater to diverse tastes, and continues to deliver a legacy of cultural richness, exceptional artistry, and personalised experiences, making each piece a symbol of inner beauty and confidence.
Price starts at INR 3,00,000.
Available online.
