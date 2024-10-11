New launches

Get ready to wow with this bow-themed jewellery collection

Whether you’re dressing in western attire, embracing a traditional, or opting for an Indo-western style, bows are the perfect accent
Pretty pieces from the Signature Bow Collection
This season, bows are making a strong comeback in fashion, so don’t be surprised to see them everywhere! To elevate your festive or red-carpet look, enhance it with bow-themed jewellery that complements any outfit. Whether you’re dressing in western attire that exudes charm and sophistication, embracing a traditional look that celebrates femininity, or opting for an Indo-western style that embodies casual chic, bows are the perfect accent.

Flirtatious’ Necklace
The Signature Bow Collection from demi-fine jewellery brand Flourish by Gunjan Jain features an exquisite range of intricately designed bow motifs across necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants, hair clips, waistbands, and watch charms. This collection is tailored for modern women with an appreciation for both contemporary and practical jewellery. Each piece is versatile enough for day or night, special occasions, or everyday wear, making it ideal for casual office settings or formal gatherings.

Pieces from the collection
From the collection
Crafted with semi-precious gemstones, pearls, and lab-grown diamonds, the jewellery showcases meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. Available in various sizes and styles, the collection caters to diverse tastes, from delicate designs to bold statement pieces suitable for gifting or personal use.

Stand out with the Cheerful Bow Bracelet, the sensual Silken Bracelet, or the eye-catching Flirtatious Necklace, each guaranteed to turn heads!

Price starts at INR 10,000.

Available online.

Sparkle and shine this festive season with Saanjh by Isharya: A vintage-inspired jewellery collection
