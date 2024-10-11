New edit ‘Mehfil Scarlet’ is inspired by the opulence & grandeur of ‘Heeramandi’

If you loved the extravagant outfits in Heeramandi, you cannot miss this collection. Aptly named Mehfil Scarlet, this latest drop by Gargee Designer, features a stunning range of designs inspired by the opulence and cultural richness of Heeramandi. This collection aims to redefine elegance for modern grooms and wedding guests by blending classic richness with contemporary style.
Mehfil Scarlet draws inspiration from the charm of historical mehfils and majestic forts, offering a luxurious and classic aesthetic infused with a modern twist. It celebrates traditional Indian culture, re-imagined for today’s sophisticated fashion aficionados.
The collection embodies a luxurious Indian vibe, featuring designs that exude a regal, Nawab-like charm. It showcases classic silhouettes enhanced with intricate Indian embroidery and contemporary cuts, ensuring each piece is both timeless and adaptable to modern tastes. From elegant kurtas to lavish jackets, every item is crafted to make a statement at weddings and special events.
“The collection celebrates timeless elegance and cultural significance. Inspired by cinematic portrayals, we aimed to create a line that honours traditional Indian craftsmanship while embracing contemporary fashion trends. Our goal is to provide a range of luxurious, sustainable designs that reflect our rich heritage while catering to today’s fashion-forward individuals,” says Ravi Gupta, creative director of the brand.
Reflecting current trends in men’s fashion, Mehfil Scarlet features classic cuts alongside innovative embroidery, popular colours, and contemporary design elements such as Katdana and lace work. These details come together to form a stylish and modern collection that still pays tribute to traditional aesthetics.
Price starts at INR 15,000 and INR 48,000.
Available online.
