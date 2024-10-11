New edit ‘Mehfil Scarlet’ is inspired by the opulence & grandeur of ‘Heeramandi’

If you loved the extravagant outfits in Heeramandi, you cannot miss this collection. Aptly named Mehfil Scarlet, this latest drop by Gargee Designer, features a stunning range of designs inspired by the opulence and cultural richness of Heeramandi. This collection aims to redefine elegance for modern grooms and wedding guests by blending classic richness with contemporary style.

Mehfil Scarlet draws inspiration from the charm of historical mehfils and majestic forts, offering a luxurious and classic aesthetic infused with a modern twist. It celebrates traditional Indian culture, re-imagined for today’s sophisticated fashion aficionados.

The collection embodies a luxurious Indian vibe, featuring designs that exude a regal, Nawab-like charm. It showcases classic silhouettes enhanced with intricate Indian embroidery and contemporary cuts, ensuring each piece is both timeless and adaptable to modern tastes. From elegant kurtas to lavish jackets, every item is crafted to make a statement at weddings and special events.