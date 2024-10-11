This collection celebrates the duality of strength and softness inherent in women

There's an undeniable magic in celebrating the strength and courage of women, especially in a world long shaped by patriarchy. The empowerment felt when women uplift and inspire each other is unmatched, and expressing their resilience through creative mediums is a joy like no other. Charu & Vasundhara, the mother-daughter duo, capture this essence beautifully with their latest capsule collection, Azura, a tribute to the feminine grace and inner strength.

Delving into the intricacies of Azura, Charu says, “It tells a story of femininity through the interplay of architectural elegance and the enchanting beauty of flowers. ” Each piece represents a journey, celebrating the duality of strength and softness.

Vasundhara says that Azura also draws deeply from nature, particularly the delicate beauty of blooming flowers. “This inspiration is reflected in the floral designs and the choice of colours that mimic a vibrant garden, creating a harmonious connection between the collection and the natural world.”

Taking us through the fabrics and the colour palettes, Charu says, “The collection features luxurious fabrics such as soft organza, super fine net, and tussar silk, chosen for their delicate textures and flowing silhouettes.” Whereas, the colour palette, inspired by nature, incorporates soft pastels and vibrant floral hues that evoke a sense of blooming gardens.

Azura’s signature design features intricate hand embroidery that beautifully enhances its floral motifs, weaving a tapestry of elegance and sophistication into each piece.