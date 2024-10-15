Abhinav Mishra’s festive collab collection Fehroza with Needledust is ritzy and eye-catching

A

Shirin: Fheroza is a homage to the festive season. The shoes are a highlight, introducing unique elements like the peak heel with lace-up drawstrings and trendy wedges. The Pearls Collection stands out with its luxe mini potli and matching heels embellished with polished pearls, while the Crystal Collection dazzles with champagne-coloured crystals and a striking bucket bag design. The Kaalbeliya collection adds a touch of modern-day hippie chic with its black and silver juttis and heels, while Mehzabeen offers an international, extravagant twist with playful sequins and mirror work.

The new bags are equally impressive, with mini structured purses and a contemporary take on bucket-style potlis, making it the perfect festive accessory.