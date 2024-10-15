Abhinav Mishra’s festive collab collection Fehroza with Needledust is ritzy and eye-catching
To pay homage to the festive season, designers Abhinav Mishra and Shirin Mann of Needledust return with another collaborative collection, Fehroza, to match your festive-wedding wear this winter. This much-anticipated partnership brings a larger and unique collection, featuring first-of-its-kind silhouettes and styles, showcasing new heels, purses, and juttis, adorned with high-grade crystals, pearls, and mukaish work, alongside the signature mirror and gota detailing. The collection has been designed for both men and women, and introduces peak heel featuring lace-up drawstrings, as well as the debut of trendy wedges. Abhinav and Shirin take us through the range.
Tell us about Fehroza?
Shirin: Fheroza is a homage to the festive season. The shoes are a highlight, introducing unique elements like the peak heel with lace-up drawstrings and trendy wedges. The Pearls Collection stands out with its luxe mini potli and matching heels embellished with polished pearls, while the Crystal Collection dazzles with champagne-coloured crystals and a striking bucket bag design. The Kaalbeliya collection adds a touch of modern-day hippie chic with its black and silver juttis and heels, while Mehzabeen offers an international, extravagant twist with playful sequins and mirror work.
The new bags are equally impressive, with mini structured purses and a contemporary take on bucket-style potlis, making it the perfect festive accessory.
What's the design inspiration for this collection?
Abhinav: The inspiration comes from the vibrant spirit of festive celebrations. The ethos and story of our brand are intertwined with the celebration of bringing loved ones together. It is built on uniting people across all communities. I wanted to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, highlighting the intricate details that bring cultural heritage to life.
Shirin: The goal was to create a harmonious balance between traditional artistry and contemporary design. Rich embellishments like crystals and pearls are central to the collection, intended to evoke a sense of grandeur while also allowing for personal expression during any festive occasion.
How different is this collection from your first collaboration?
Abhinav: This collection takes our first collaboration to a whole new level. While the initial collection was a great starting point, this one is much more expansive and refined. We’ve introduced several mini-collections, each with unique themes like the Pearls Collection and the Psychedelic Collection featuring mukaish. The incorporation of new materials and techniques, alongside our signature mirror work, enhances the overall richness of the designs.
Shirin: In this collection, we’ve focused on bringing a fresh, elevated touch to our work. The new designs, including elegant crystal heels and intricate potlis, offer a sophisticated appeal. Importantly, we’ve designed pieces for both men and women, and for the first time, we’re excited to introduce a micro collection for baby girls and boys, expanding our vision to include the entire family in these celebrations.
What are the new upcoming collections?
Abhinav: We’re really excited about what’s coming next! While we can’t share too many details just yet, we promise it will be something special that we can’t wait for you to see.
Shirin: Definitely! We’re bursting with excitement over the new collections. Although we have to keep some surprises, we can assure you that they’ll be fresh, innovative, and filled with our passion for design. Stay tuned!