Designer Pawan Sachdeva launches a sassy denim range at LFW x FDCI
Acclaimed designer Pawan Sachdeva launched his latest denim collection, Trailblazer, that offers versatile, comfortable, and enduring pieces. Crafted from premium denim fabric, the range has a variety of styles for both men and women and features many types of washes, colours, and textures, each piece meticulously crafted to provide exceptional comfort and breathability. From oversized jackets to fitted trousers, the range offers a diverse selection of options to suit various tastes and preferences.
Sachdeva's signature attention to detail is evident in the way the denim is treated with special washing techniques to ensure softness and a luxurious feel. Sachdeva takes us through this collection in the following chat.
What is the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to create a denim line that balances luxury, comfort, and inclusivity. Designed for Gen Z to millennials, the collection is versatile and caters to all body types, offering styles that can transition from day to night with ease.
How is this collection different from previous ones?
While denim has featured in my previous collections, Trailblazer puts it front and center. This collection explores various washes, treatments, and finishes, pushing denim into both streetwear and luxury fashion, offering standout pieces for all occasions.
Winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
A velvet blazer or embroidered bandhgala adds a touch of luxury and festive charm. Layered kurta sets with statement outerwear like trench coats bring modern sophistication, while embroidered shawls or juttis complete the look with a traditional flair.
How do you approach sustainability?
I focus on eco-friendly materials like organic and recycled fabrics, natural dyes, and ethical production. Versatile, upcycled pieces reduce waste, and collaborating with local artisans promotes sustainability and craftsmanship.
How experimental are men getting in fashion now?
Men are embracing bolder choices, from oversized silhouettes and gender-neutral designs to mixing streetwear with traditional elements. Accessories like statement pieces add a distinctive, fearless edge to their style.
Your design philosophy?
I focus on creating designs that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, with an emphasis on comfort, versatility, and timeless appeal.
What inspires you as a designer?
Nature, travel, and art deeply influence my creative process, helping me craft collections that are innovative yet grounded in timeless elegance.
Your favourite fashion icon and why?
Ralph Lauren, for his ability to blend classic American style with sophistication, creating timeless designs that transcend trends.
Your plans for the label?
I aim to expand internationally, showcasing our unisex, contemporary silhouettes to a global audience, enhancing the brand’s presence across the world.
Upcoming spring-summer collection?
Get ready for something you’ve never seen before — fresh designs, bold ideas, and a collection that redefines summer fashion!