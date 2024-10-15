Designer Pawan Sachdeva launches a sassy denim range at LFW x FDCI

Acclaimed designer Pawan Sachdeva launched his latest denim collection, Trailblazer, that offers versatile, comfortable, and enduring pieces. Crafted from premium denim fabric, the range has a variety of styles for both men and women and features many types of washes, colours, and textures, each piece meticulously crafted to provide exceptional comfort and breathability. From oversized jackets to fitted trousers, the range offers a diverse selection of options to suit various tastes and preferences.

Sachdeva's signature attention to detail is evident in the way the denim is treated with special washing techniques to ensure softness and a luxurious feel. Sachdeva takes us through this collection in the following chat.