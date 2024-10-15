This homegrown label launches its western wear line this winter
For this fall-winter season, homegrown label House of Ara launches an exclusive western-wear collection called Kantha using leheria, kantha and ajrakh embroidery. We speak with co-founder designer Avani Karan Chandan about the same.
Tell us about your new collection Kantha.
Our latest collection, Kantha, blends tradition with a modern touch. We have embraced a rich palette of blue, green and red on off white fabric. The collection plays with soft, handwoven fabric like cotton, ensuring comfort without sacrificing style. The silhouettes are fluid and relaxed, featuring flowing maxis, long jackets, skirts and intricately embroidered pants and tops. Each piece highlights Kantha’s delicate, hand-stitched textures, adding a timeless artisanal touch to the garments.
What's the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind this collection was to celebrate the intricate beauty of Kantha, a traditional form of embroidery from Bengal. We wanted to showcase how this centuries-old craft can seamlessly merge into modern, high-fashion silhouettes. The collection aims at honouring heritage while catering to the tastes of today’s contemporary woman who values both tradition and modernity in her wardrobe.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
While our previous collections, like the Leheriya and Ajrakh lines, focused on bold prints and the fluidity of fabrics, Threads of Heritage is more intricate, with an emphasis on texture over print. Kantha stitches add layers and depth to each piece, unlike the Leheriya collection’s vibrant, linear patterns or the Ajrakh’s geometric aesthetics.
What are the autumn-winter trends this year?
Layering with statement outerwear like long embroidered jackets or capes is huge. Traditional craftwork like Kantha, Chikankari, and Zardozi are making a strong comeback. Colours are also leaning towards deeper, jewel tones—emerald, ruby, and sapphire—paired with metallic accents for that festive sparkle. Functional yet fashionable pieces, such as draped skirts with oversized blouses, are trending as they combine comfort with glam.
Winter-festive wardrobe must-haves?
A versatile shawl or cape that can be styled in multiple ways. A well-tailored pair of high-waisted pants or a statement sari with a contemporary blouse is a must for formal events. And, of course, an outfit with intricate hand embroidery—whether it’s Kantha, Phulkari, or Zardozi—adds a touch of timeless elegance.
How do you approach sustainability?
Sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We focus on small-batch production, use handwoven fabrics, and collaborate with artisans to keep traditional crafts alive. Our designs also prioritise longevity—each piece is made to be timeless and versatile, so it doesn’t go out of style quickly. Reducing dead stock and promoting conscious consumerism are also essential parts of our sustainability approach.
What's your design philosophy?
My design philosophy is about merging heritage and modernity. I believe in creating pieces that are rooted in tradition but have a contemporary, wearable edge. Each collection tells a story, and I focus on ensuring that every garment feels timeless, elegant, and versatile for today’s woman.
What inspires you?
I’m constantly inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage and the artisans who bring these crafts to life. I love traveling to small towns and villages, soaking in the techniques and stories behind every craft. At the same time, contemporary fashion—its fluidity, minimalism, and comfort—deeply influences me. It’s the balance of old and new that drives my creative process.
Your favourite fashion icon?
My mother has always been my greatest fashion icon. Growing up, I watched her effortlessly blend elegance with simplicity, whether she was dressed for a family occasion or managing her day-to-day life. Her ability to style herself in timeless, classic pieces, while staying true to her roots, has deeply influenced my design sensibility. She taught me that true style is about confidence and authenticity, and that’s something I aim to bring into every collection I create.
Your plans with the label?
We’re planning to expand internationally by establishing a stronger presence in the Middle East and Europe. Also, we want to continue collaborating with artisans across India to bring lesser-known crafts to the forefront of fashion, promoting sustainability and heritage.