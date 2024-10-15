Tisa Studio unveils Nara at LFWxFDCI
Homegrown menswear label Tisa Studio unveiled a sustainable festive clothing range inspired from the tranquil Japanese city of Kyoto at the recently held LFW x FDCI event. Named Nara, the collection features garments displaying a perfect blend of Japanese and Indian artistry.
The colour palette reflects Kyoto’s natural atmosphere by using earthy hues of olive green, beige, with muted grey and blue. Detailing is the focal point of the garments, as orange twill tape, screen printed Japanese floral motifs, along with hand embroidered Akizakura, an Autumn cherry blossom and Fall leaves foliage creating magical embroidery. Shibori tie and dye further adds to the drama with an Indian touch lent by the Devanagari brass buttons.
The silhouettes include relaxed jackets and versatile trousers. Founders-designers Timir Savla and Samira Lavekar take us through the new edit.
What’s the idea behind Nara?
This collection draws inspiration from the serene beauty and sublime traditions of Kyoto, merging the timeless elegance of Japanese aesthetics with the vibrant heritage of Indian Menswear. Our vision is to create a dialogue between two cultures celebrating their craftsmanship and philosophies.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
We have tried to have more fun with this collection. We have added playfulness to the collection by adding accent of colours like orange and pink.
What are the trends when it comes to autumn winter festive occasion wear for men this year?
Classic cuts with a bit of fun and experimentation in terms of textile, colour and accents. We like to add playful aspect into men's clothing.
What are the winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
Classic Navy Blue or Black Bandgala paired with colourful socks and pocket squares. Kurta ensemble with a modern Indian flare. A sleeveless Jacket is a very versatile garment and can be styled in a multiple fashion.
How do you approach sustainability?
We follow a made-to-order format, where each garment is made once an order is placed with us. So, the production only starts after the order is placed, minimising wastage of fabrics, materials and overstock. The leftover fabrics are usually converted in pouches for footwear packaging.
How experimental are men getting in fashion now?
The awareness is increasing but they can be a little skeptical. We can focus more on style then on fashion. Confidence plays a crucial role when it comes to experimenting with new designs, men who are confident about what they wear, and how they look are willing to experiment.
What's your design philosophy?
We have always been inclined towards clean, structured and Indian minimal aesthetic. We want to make Indian occasion wear for men more relevant and current.
What inspires you as a designer?
Inspiration is all around us, we only need an eye to identify it. Sometimes while commuting we get ideas, conversations too can be inspiring, and at times meditation. But particularly traveling to new places and exploring new cultures, textiles and designs are something we enjoy.
Your favourite fashion icon?
More of a muse than an icon, it’s Rahul Khanna because he is a perfect mix of style, elegance and fun. Also, Sawai Padmanabh Singh because he is a perfect example of a young Indian contemporary man who values tradition.