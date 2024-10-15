Tisa Studio unveils Nara at LFWxFDCI

Homegrown menswear label Tisa Studio unveiled a sustainable festive clothing range inspired from the tranquil Japanese city of Kyoto at the recently held LFW x FDCI event. Named Nara, the collection features garments displaying a perfect blend of Japanese and Indian artistry.

The colour palette reflects Kyoto’s natural atmosphere by using earthy hues of olive green, beige, with muted grey and blue. Detailing is the focal point of the garments, as orange twill tape, screen printed Japanese floral motifs, along with hand embroidered Akizakura, an Autumn cherry blossom and Fall leaves foliage creating magical embroidery. Shibori tie and dye further adds to the drama with an Indian touch lent by the Devanagari brass buttons.

The silhouettes include relaxed jackets and versatile trousers. Founders-designers Timir Savla and Samira Lavekar take us through the new edit.