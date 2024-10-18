Couturier Deepit Chugh’s new collection Convergence delves into the essence of urban life
Couturier Deepit Chugh’s label Line Outline’s just - launched edit Convergence at the recently held LFW x FDCI event, is inspired by the gritty and awe-inspiring world of brutalist architecture, and delves into the essence of urban living and the engineering marvels that shape our cities. The collection draws inspiration from skyscrapers and glass-covered buildings, scaffoldings symbolising continuous renewal, and the streets and sidewalks that guide us through our daily journeys. Deepit takes us through the collection.
Tell us about the collection.
It is the convergence of personalities, directions, and experiences that bring stories to life. The collection includes sharp cuts, cut and sew panelling and pattern play in fabrics such as cotton silk, chanderi, twill, and linen blends. The idea of an easy wardrobe is achieved by designing the collection as separates—ranging from smart casuals, to semiformal and party looks—which can be styled in various ways depending on occasion and one’s personality.
How different is this collection than your previous ones? What are the trends when it comes to autumn-winter festive occasion wear for men this year?
The collection offers a variety of new embroidery techniques. We have explored pitta embroidery extensively in smart occasion wear for men, in a contemporary manner. Trends for the season include muted colours, with bright pops, along with toned down bling. Also, a good deal of focus is on men’s trousers in different shapes and fabrics.
Winter casual and party wardrobe must-haves for men.
A smart statement blazer.
How do you approach sustainability?
Our brand philosophy is to take up pre-orders only, thus preventing unnecessary inventory of clothing from our end. Also, our customers love to get custom clothing done, so we end up making items that they cherish for a longer period of time. We create separates that can be styled and worn differently.
How experimental are men getting in fashion now?
Menswear has grown a lot since 2020, and men now are freely expressing their personalities and taking more charge in the way they dress for occasions.
What inspires you?
People, our customers, and our friends.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Tom Ford is a favourite for his clean chic aesthetic that is super sharp and edgy.
What are your plans with the label?
We are a small team of enthusiastic people who put in a lot of effort in pattern making, tailoring and embroidery development. The aim is definitely to grow and engage more with our customer base.
Will you ever come up with a festive Indian wear collection?
We have explored that and have an extended line of kurtas and bandhgalas that we will be launching with our collection.