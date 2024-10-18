Couturier Monisha Jaising takes us through her recently unveiled luxe holiday bridal edit Sailing Bride 2.0

Beach brides have more than one reason to smile this winter. Couturier Monisha Jaising has just launched a chic and relaxed glam bridal edit, Sailing Bride 2.0 at the recently concluded LFW x FDCI event that’s meant for the modern woman who dares to wear unconventional creations and wants to make luxurious holiday bridal wear fashion statements. Monisha’s exquisite creations cater to the needs of the resort wedding brides, blending elegance with a sense of adventure.

Perfect for your seven vows on the beach or on a sailing yacht, this new collection moved back to 2015 and the designer revived it for the 2024 wedding season. Monisha also admits to getting a large variety of design ideas and inspirations from her 2017 collection, which was a stunning presentation on the deck of the Italian luxury cruise liner Costa Neo Classica that had docked in Mumbai.

The silhouettes are fun-to-wear and easy going with styles that match the bridal as well as holiday moods. The relaxed shapes in for of sheer kurtis and flowing kaftans are ideal for beach and resort wear or socialising at fun brunches. The co-ord sets are heavily embellished and could replace the floor sweeping gowns on the red carpet. High waisted skirts, for example, look great with perky cropped tops replete with shiny sequins, beads and metallic embroidery. One can also pair the bold and sensuous bralettes with the ritzy wide leg pants, or go for the stunning monochrome sets encrusted with embellishments. Monisha, who has always been drawn to the sea and its beauty, has used the soothing colours of the sea waves give the shade card a relaxed cool and breezy vibe. To bring the luxe feel to the holiday bridal wardrobe, Monisha has skilfully employed rich fabrics such as silks, satin, chiffon and organza.

Her collection showcase saw the radiant Riddhima Kapoor stopping the show is a dazzling evening gown that reimagined the opulence of Benarasi textiles with a draped silhouette. Riddhima’s bodice was crafted in a bandage style, meticulously constructed using the ornate borders of Banarasi saris, that offered a structured yet graceful fit. Delicate floral and paisley motifs in Zari adorned the fabric, paying homage to traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication.

“I am thrilled to unveil Sailing Bride 2.0. Our journey began with the inspiration drawn from our 2017 opening show on an international luxury cruise liner docked in Mumbai. This collection reflects the joy of a modern woman, unafraid to spread her wings and embrace her individuality,” says Monisha, who takes us through this beautiful edit.