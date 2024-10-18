Couturier Monisha Jaising takes us through her recently unveiled luxe holiday bridal edit Sailing Bride 2.0
Beach brides have more than one reason to smile this winter. Couturier Monisha Jaising has just launched a chic and relaxed glam bridal edit, Sailing Bride 2.0 at the recently concluded LFW x FDCI event that’s meant for the modern woman who dares to wear unconventional creations and wants to make luxurious holiday bridal wear fashion statements. Monisha’s exquisite creations cater to the needs of the resort wedding brides, blending elegance with a sense of adventure.
Perfect for your seven vows on the beach or on a sailing yacht, this new collection moved back to 2015 and the designer revived it for the 2024 wedding season. Monisha also admits to getting a large variety of design ideas and inspirations from her 2017 collection, which was a stunning presentation on the deck of the Italian luxury cruise liner Costa Neo Classica that had docked in Mumbai.
The silhouettes are fun-to-wear and easy going with styles that match the bridal as well as holiday moods. The relaxed shapes in for of sheer kurtis and flowing kaftans are ideal for beach and resort wear or socialising at fun brunches. The co-ord sets are heavily embellished and could replace the floor sweeping gowns on the red carpet. High waisted skirts, for example, look great with perky cropped tops replete with shiny sequins, beads and metallic embroidery. One can also pair the bold and sensuous bralettes with the ritzy wide leg pants, or go for the stunning monochrome sets encrusted with embellishments. Monisha, who has always been drawn to the sea and its beauty, has used the soothing colours of the sea waves give the shade card a relaxed cool and breezy vibe. To bring the luxe feel to the holiday bridal wardrobe, Monisha has skilfully employed rich fabrics such as silks, satin, chiffon and organza.
Her collection showcase saw the radiant Riddhima Kapoor stopping the show is a dazzling evening gown that reimagined the opulence of Benarasi textiles with a draped silhouette. Riddhima’s bodice was crafted in a bandage style, meticulously constructed using the ornate borders of Banarasi saris, that offered a structured yet graceful fit. Delicate floral and paisley motifs in Zari adorned the fabric, paying homage to traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication.
“I am thrilled to unveil Sailing Bride 2.0. Our journey began with the inspiration drawn from our 2017 opening show on an international luxury cruise liner docked in Mumbai. This collection reflects the joy of a modern woman, unafraid to spread her wings and embrace her individuality,” says Monisha, who takes us through this beautiful edit.
Tell us about your new collection Sailing Bride 2.0. What’s the idea behind the chic range?
Sailing Bride 2.0 evolves from my 2017 collection showcased on a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai. Inspired by the luxury and adventure of the yacht lifestyle, this collection features versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from daytime lounging to sophisticated evening soirées.
I focused on effortless silhouettes like sheer kurtis and flowy kaftans, using luxurious fabrics such as silk and satin for their beautiful drapes. Sheer chiffon and organza add allure, while the colour palette reflects the serene tones of the ocean.
The idea behind Sailing Bride 2.0 was to blend the spirit of the yacht lifestyle with luxury fashion. This collection captures the elegance of upscale living alongside the freedom and adventure of sailing.
Each piece is designed for versatility, offering movement without sacrificing glamour. The aim for this collection was to embody the essence of living luxuriously yet freely, celebrating transitions from day to night, much like the waves that flow effortlessly from shore to shore.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
While my design philosophy is rooted in timeless elegance, Sailing Bride 2.0 pushes creative boundaries while staying true to my core aesthetic. This collection introduces a new level of fluidity and versatility. I’ve focused on designs that bring together glamour while prioritising wearability and comfort. By incorporating lighter, more breathable fabrics and silhouettes that allow for greater freedom of movement, I aim to meet the evolving needs of the modern bride. The strength of this collection lies in striking a perfect balance between a consistent, refined vision and a fresh, contemporary approach, ensuring it remains relevant and exciting.
What are the trends when it comes to autumn winter festive and party wear for women this year?
This autumn-winter, festive and party wear for women is all about combining elegance with bold, standout elements. Embellished co-ord sets are a key trend, offering a chic alternative to traditional gowns and perfect for festive occasions. Sheer fabrics like chiffon and organza add a sense of glamour and femininity, while rich jewel tones, metallics, and sequins dominate the colour palette, creating a luxe and celebratory feel.
How do you approach sustainability?
Sustainability is a core consideration in my design process, and with Sailing Bride 2.0, I’ve made conscious choices to integrate eco-friendly practices. We’ve focused on selecting lighter, natural fabrics that not only feel luxurious but are also environmentally responsible. From using organic materials to minimising waste in our embellishment techniques, sustainability is woven into the very fabric of this collection.
Also, I believe in creating versatile pieces that last beyond a single occasion, reducing the need for fast fashion. It’s important to me that each design contributes to a more thoughtful and sustainable future while retaining its elegance and sophistication.
How experimental are women getting in western silhouettes now?
Women are becoming increasingly experimental with western silhouettes, embracing bold, contemporary styles. From structured co-ord sets to flowing kaftans, they're exploring designs that balance comfort with high fashion. Monochrome palettes, asymmetrical cuts, and sheer fabrics are gaining popularity, offering a modern twist to traditional forms. This shift reflects a desire for individuality, with women opting for versatile pieces that can transition from day to night, blending global trends with their personal style.
What's your design philosophy?
My design philosophy centres around the fusion of tradition and modernity, emphasising elegance and versatility. I believe in creating pieces that celebrate individuality while remaining rooted in craftsmanship. Each collection is an exploration of cultural heritage, transformed through contemporary silhouettes and sustainable practices. I aim to empower individuals with designs that are not only visually stunning but also comfortable and practical, allowing them to express their unique style in any setting. Fashion should inspire confidence and joy.
What inspires you as a designer?
As a designer, I draw inspiration from the beauty of nature, diverse cultures, and the intricate artistry of traditional craftsmanship. The yacht lifestyle, with its perfect balance of luxury, tranquillity, and adventure, particularly captivates me. Travel ignites my creativity, exposing me to new perspectives and design techniques. I’m also inspired by the stories and experiences of the women who wear my creations, driving me to create pieces that empower and celebrate their individuality. Ultimately, it’s the interplay of heritage and modernity that fuels my passion for innovative fashion.