Designer Payal Pratap's SS’25 edit ‘A Kiss From a Rose’ takes a leaf from the untamed nature

NIFT Delhi alumna Payal Pratap showcased her SS ’25 collection A Kiss From a Rose at the recently held LFWxFDCI event. The couturier takes us through the pages of the fresh edit that takes the wearer back to nature.
Tell us about your new collection?
The name of my collection A Kiss From a Rose is inspired by the beautiful eponymous song by SEAL and uses abundant graphic and pixelated floral imagery, applique and cross stitch embroidery, combining both machine and hand techniques. A garden that defies the convention of being pretty, is unkempt, rebellious, wild, slightly irreverent, abstract and modern.
Oversized pant suits, coord sets and wide leg pants sit in the company of feminine pieces with sportswear construction and rib detailing. Androgynous cardigans jostle with sport jackets, frills, gathers, lingerie influences and lace. The denims, vintage skirts and retro dresses with twisted hems are decorated with distorted wildflowers. We have also used handloom linens, cotton silks, duchess satins, and georgette.
Colour palette ranges from deep-hued anthuriums, bright melons, sunflowers, bird of paradise, phlox, and the shades of wildflowers prevalent in the garden, juxtaposed with ebony and ivory.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Our garden has been my sanctuary since childhood, a place where my mother’s green fingers cajoled the land and what emerged was sheer unadulterated magic. But not in a perfect manicured sense. It was always wild and wanton, irrepressible, carefree with delightful and surprising imperfections that teased the senses and were a constant source of discovery and awe.
Somewhere along the way I imbued a sense of colour and shape from our garden. Spring brought with it joy and resplendent colours. Winter heralded a sense of quiet and calm. Monsoon brought a grey that magnified the green. This collection seeks to draw from those myriad childhood experiences.
Winter festive wardrobe must haves?
A tailored jacket, some pop of colour to dispel the winter gloom and grey, a bit of shine.
How experimental are silhouettes getting in fashion now?
It’s very explorative, people are willing to be adventurous, and more importantly they are discovering their individual style, breaking the rules and conventions.
Your design philosophy?
I have always enjoyed playing with prints and embroideries but creating wearable fashion that you can cherish and enjoy, whatever be the occasion.
Your plans with the label?
We are working towards more international as well as domestic growth. The market is vibrant and robust and these are exciting times for us.