Designer Payal Pratap's SS’25 edit ‘A Kiss From a Rose’ takes a leaf from the untamed nature

A

The name of my collection A Kiss From a Rose is inspired by the beautiful eponymous song by SEAL and uses abundant graphic and pixelated floral imagery, applique and cross stitch embroidery, combining both machine and hand techniques. A garden that defies the convention of being pretty, is unkempt, rebellious, wild, slightly irreverent, abstract and modern.

Oversized pant suits, coord sets and wide leg pants sit in the company of feminine pieces with sportswear construction and rib detailing. Androgynous cardigans jostle with sport jackets, frills, gathers, lingerie influences and lace. The denims, vintage skirts and retro dresses with twisted hems are decorated with distorted wildflowers. We have also used handloom linens, cotton silks, duchess satins, and georgette.

Colour palette ranges from deep-hued anthuriums, bright melons, sunflowers, bird of paradise, phlox, and the shades of wildflowers prevalent in the garden, juxtaposed with ebony and ivory.