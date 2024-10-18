‘Ghazal’ showcases the versatility of white through nine signature pieces

This festive season, Silchic, known for its blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, introduces the stunning white embroidered collection—Ghazal from Ruhaniyat. Designed for the modern woman seeking timeless elegance with a contemporary twist, this collection showcases the versatility of white through nine signature pieces adorned with intricate embroidery, embodying sophistication and grace.
A highlight is a beautifully embroidered sari paired with a strikingly contrasting blouse, merging tradition with modern fashion for a captivating look at any celebration. The lehenga, featuring a chic top, offers a perfect fusion of ethnic elegance and contemporary style, ideal for weddings or special occasions.
Additionally, the long traditional suit, with intricate embroidery on a pristine white base, presents understated luxury perfect for formal events. The collection also includes a flowing, floor-length anarkali, showcasing regal charm and exquisite craftsmanship for those who wish to embrace a timeless yet modern aesthetic.
Preetam Kumar, co-founder of Silchic, says, “Our new collection celebrates the union of tradition and modernity, enhancing the timeless appeal of white with intricate embroidery for versatile, elegant pieces.”
Crafted with a focus on quality and premium fabrics, each piece captures the essence of tradition while catering to the modern woman’s evolving tastes.
Price: INR 19,999 onwards.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain