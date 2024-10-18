‘Ghazal’ showcases the versatility of white through nine signature pieces

This festive season, Silchic, known for its blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, introduces the stunning white embroidered collection—Ghazal from Ruhaniyat. Designed for the modern woman seeking timeless elegance with a contemporary twist, this collection showcases the versatility of white through nine signature pieces adorned with intricate embroidery, embodying sophistication and grace.

A highlight is a beautifully embroidered sari paired with a strikingly contrasting blouse, merging tradition with modern fashion for a captivating look at any celebration. The lehenga, featuring a chic top, offers a perfect fusion of ethnic elegance and contemporary style, ideal for weddings or special occasions.