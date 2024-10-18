Jashn De Fleurs reflects the idea of celebrating life through the vibrant language of flowers

Can you imagine a world without flowers? Perhaps we could, but let’s agree that flowers undeniably make life more beautiful. Their vibrant colours, delicate shapes, and intoxicating fragrances bring joy and serenity to our hearts, transforming the earth into a living canvas of wonder. It’s amazing how flowers have found their way into countless forms of artistic expression, from paintings and poetry to, most magnificently, fashion. Anu Pellakuru’s latest collection, Jashn De Fleurs, celebrates this love for nature, channelling the charm of flowers into elegant, festive pieces.
“For Jashn De Fleurs, I drew inspiration from the beauty of nature, specifically the delicate charm of flowers that represent femininity and celebration,” shares Anu, founder and creative head behind the label. “This collection is a festive edit, featuring flowy dresses, saris, kurta sets and lehengas adorned with intricate floral prints that embody elegance and joy,” she adds.
The unique design elements of Jashn De Fleurs lie in the delicate floral motifs, which are hand-drawn and digitally printed to create a soft, dreamy effect. The designer shares, “We’ve also incorporated intricate embroidery, kardhana and mothi work, adding a subtle yet eyecatching sparkle to the garments. The floral patterns and flowy designs capture the essence of grace and celebration, which is central to the collection.”
Highlighting the fabrics and the colour palette, Anu reveals that she preferred lightweight silks, organza, and soft chiffons to enhance the fluidity and feminine silhouette that define the collection. The colour palette is equally enchanting, combining soft pastels with deeper, richer hues. “It’s a blend of pastels like blush pink, lavender, and mint green, complemented by rich jewel tones like deep maroon and royal blue,” she adds.
The collection offers a versatile range of outfits perfect for every festive occasion, from weddings and Diwali parties to intimate events like pujas or sangeets. “The beauty of this collection is its adaptability, as these pieces provide a refined, feminine look that’s perfect for any setting,” says Anu.
In today’s time, comfort is just as important as style, and the designer has ensured a balance between both. “Women want outfits that not only make them stand out but also feel effortlessly chic during long festivities,” she explains. The pieces in Jashn De Fleurs showcase a blend of tradition and contemporary flair. “The saris and lehengas have classic designs, but the floral prints, light fabrics, and subtle embellishments give them a fresh, modern twist,” she shares. “By keeping the cuts comfortable and the fabrics breathable, I ensured the collection remains practical for long celebrations while still looking glamorous and stylish.”
Floral patterns are at the heart of the collection, adding both beauty and meaning. “Flowers have a versatile quality that transcends seasons and occasions,” Anu explains. “They create a visual connection with nature and evoke feelings of joy, making the outfits lively and graceful.” According to her, floral details not only elevate the aesthetic but also ensure the ensembles are timeless.
Price starts at Rs 19,750. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi