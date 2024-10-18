Jashn De Fleurs reflects the idea of celebrating life through the vibrant language of flowers

Can you imagine a world without flowers? Perhaps we could, but let’s agree that flowers undeniably make life more beautiful. Their vibrant colours, delicate shapes, and intoxicating fragrances bring joy and serenity to our hearts, transforming the earth into a living canvas of wonder. It’s amazing how flowers have found their way into countless forms of artistic expression, from paintings and poetry to, most magnificently, fashion. Anu Pellakuru’s latest collection, Jashn De Fleurs, celebrates this love for nature, channelling the charm of flowers into elegant, festive pieces.

“For Jashn De Fleurs, I drew inspiration from the beauty of nature, specifically the delicate charm of flowers that represent femininity and celebration,” shares Anu, founder and creative head behind the label. “This collection is a festive edit, featuring flowy dresses, saris, kurta sets and lehengas adorned with intricate floral prints that embody elegance and joy,” she adds.

The unique design elements of Jashn De Fleurs lie in the delicate floral motifs, which are hand-drawn and digitally printed to create a soft, dreamy effect. The designer shares, “We’ve also incorporated intricate embroidery, kardhana and mothi work, adding a subtle yet eyecatching sparkle to the garments. The floral patterns and flowy designs capture the essence of grace and celebration, which is central to the collection.”