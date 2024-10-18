Til by Ankur’s latest edit, Mirage, explores layers and knits

A

For NEXA’s Rhapsody theme, I’ve explored layering as an expression of how we perceive textures, patterns, and colours. My theme for this year is Mirage: Unveiling the Layers of Perception, inspired by the cultural and traditional symbolism of masks and the layers they create. The collection peels back these layers—revealing the unseen, the hidden, and the stories beneath through layered silhouettes and textured designs. We’ve used handwoven and hand-spun cotton, silk Chanderi, cotton silks, and achadda fabric.

The range comprises jackets, overcoats, trench coats, asymmetrical shirts and skirts, kurta sets, saris and embroidered vests. Signature pieces also include macrame-knitted dresses, power-shouldered crop tops, and our new introduction—lungi pants or drape skirts inspired by the traditional lungi in shades of green, olives, moss, mustards, beige, teal blue, and shades of red.