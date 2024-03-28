Shahin Mannan’s new collection showcased at LFW x FDCI is bold and edgy

Shahin Mannan’s collection at LFW x FDCI was aimed at the adventurous buyer who desires to project an individual style of self-expression. Her collection titled quaintly as Unapologetic had a unique quality and exuded a spirit of confidence that would add value to the wearer’s personality.
“The inspiration behind the Unapologetic collection stems from a celebration of individuality and self-expression. I wanted to create a line that empowers people to embrace their uniqueness without hesitation. This theme heavily influenced my choice of colours, patterns, and details. I opted for bold and vibrant colours to symbolise confidence and strength, while intricate patterns and edgy details added a touch of rebelliousness and flair to the collection,” says Shahin.
She further adds that the unconventional colour palette was a deliberate choice to break away from traditional norms and create something daring and refreshing. “I carefully selected colours to represent passion, courage, and individuality. These colours not only stand out but also carry symbolic meanings that resonate with the spirit of the collection,” she says.
On the runway, the intricately embellished jacket made an impressive entry and going by its reception, it will be the desired addition to wardrobes for the coming season. Each embellishment is carefully handcrafted, ensuring precision and attention to detail. From intricate beading to elaborate embroidery, every element adds depth and character to the garment, making it a standout piece in the collection.
“Each piece is designed with the intention of boosting confidence and enhancing the wearer’s personality. I paid close attention to silhouette, fabric, and embellishments to ensure that every garment exudes a sense of empowerment. Whether it’s a structured blazer for a powerful statement or a flowing dress that exudes grace and strength, every piece is crafted to make the wearer feel unstoppable.
The co-ord set with large patch pockets and words like ‘Love Me’ brought a fun element to the look. Quirky motifs of stars, the ‘V’ sign, bicycles and hearts for jacket/trouser duos were cute combos. The asymmetric, long skirt, jackets with giant lapels, and knee-length coats over denims made great fashion declarations. The stylish, double-breasted, blazer dress with accented sleeves, boxy waistcoats, long pencil skirts, and comfy shirts, will bring an ease of dressing for buyers who want to walk on the wild side of fashion.
“The ideal wearer of this collection is someone who embraces their identity without apology. Whether it’s a bold entrepreneur making a statement in the boardroom or an artist expressing themselves through fashion, my designs are for individuals who dare to be different. I hope to evoke a sense of empowerment, self-assurance, and freedom in those who wear my creations, sending a message of confidence and authenticity,” she adds.
Shahin has balanced playfulness and seriousness in her design process, which she feels is all about capturing the essence of life itself. “Just like life, fashion should be a blend of joy, adventure, and depth. It’s about finding harmony between expressing oneself boldly and carrying oneself with grace and purpose,” she signs off.
