Shahin Mannan’s new collection showcased at LFW x FDCI is bold and edgy

On the runway, the intricately embellished jacket made an impressive entry and going by its reception, it will be the desired addition to wardrobes for the coming season. Each embellishment is carefully handcrafted, ensuring precision and attention to detail. From intricate beading to elaborate embroidery, every element adds depth and character to the garment, making it a standout piece in the collection.

“Each piece is designed with the intention of boosting confidence and enhancing the wearer’s personality. I paid close attention to silhouette, fabric, and embellishments to ensure that every garment exudes a sense of empowerment. Whether it’s a structured blazer for a powerful statement or a flowing dress that exudes grace and strength, every piece is crafted to make the wearer feel unstoppable.

The co-ord set with large patch pockets and words like ‘Love Me’ brought a fun element to the look. Quirky motifs of stars, the ‘V’ sign, bicycles and hearts for jacket/trouser duos were cute combos. The asymmetric, long skirt, jackets with giant lapels, and knee-length coats over denims made great fashion declarations. The stylish, double-breasted, blazer dress with accented sleeves, boxy waistcoats, long pencil skirts, and comfy shirts, will bring an ease of dressing for buyers who want to walk on the wild side of fashion.