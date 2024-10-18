Zaina is an embodiment of life’s simple pleasures

Life's true beauty often lies in its simplest moments — the quiet joys that fill our hearts with warmth. Whether it’s savouring a comforting meal, reconnecting with a dear friend, or just spending time with loved ones, these small pleasures add richness to our everyday lives. Devnaagri’s new collection Zaina beautifully reflects this idea, drawing inspiration from life’s treasured simplicities and weaving them into designs that celebrate elegance in the ordinary.
As a brand, their unique design language reinterprets Indian aesthetics through indigenous embroideries and timeless craftsmanship. By working with local artisans and reviving forgotten fabrics, they preserve cultural heritage while offering made-to-measure traditional ensembles with multigenerational appeal.
Discussing Zaina, the co-founders and creative heads of the brand, Kavita and Priyanka Jain share that named after the Arabic word for beauty, Zaina encapsulates the fleeting yet unforgettable moments shared with loved ones. Each piece reflects the grandeur of life’s celebrations, intricately crafted from luxurious fabrics and adorned with exquisite embroidery, vibrant colours, and meticulous details. “The designs draw inspiration from Ottoman motifs, infusing each ensemble with a global yet culturally rooted aesthetic, through a range of ensembles,” explains Kavita.
Crafted with rich silk satin, organza, and georgette fabrics, Zaina is adorned with intricate handcrafted embroidery — including zardozi, dori, pearl work, and French knots — that pays homage to traditional artistry while embracing contemporary elegance.
Delving into the hues, Priyanka tells us, “The collection features a vibrant and luxurious colour palette that brings festive celebrations to life. From rich ruby red and fuchsia pink to warm mustard yellow and bright orange, each hue reflects joy and tradition. Soft blush pink, golden beige, and pistachio green add a touch of elegance, creating a perfect balance of boldness and grace for every occasion.”
The collection presents stunning silhouettes for both men and women. Kavita highlights, “For women, vibrant lehengas, anarkalis, and saris are perfect for events like prewedding functions, sangeet, and mehendi ceremonies.” Priyanka suggests that men can opt for elegant kurtas and jacket sets, blending rich fabrics with modern cuts for both formal and intimate gatherings.
Price starts at Rs 28,500. Available online.