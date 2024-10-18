Zaina is an embodiment of life’s simple pleasures

Life's true beauty often lies in its simplest moments — the quiet joys that fill our hearts with warmth. Whether it’s savouring a comforting meal, reconnecting with a dear friend, or just spending time with loved ones, these small pleasures add richness to our everyday lives. Devnaagri’s new collection Zaina beautifully reflects this idea, drawing inspiration from life’s treasured simplicities and weaving them into designs that celebrate elegance in the ordinary.

As a brand, their unique design language reinterprets Indian aesthetics through indigenous embroideries and timeless craftsmanship. By working with local artisans and reviving forgotten fabrics, they preserve cultural heritage while offering made-to-measure traditional ensembles with multigenerational appeal.

Discussing Zaina, the co-founders and creative heads of the brand, Kavita and Priyanka Jain share that named after the Arabic word for beauty, Zaina encapsulates the fleeting yet unforgettable moments shared with loved ones. Each piece reflects the grandeur of life’s celebrations, intricately crafted from luxurious fabrics and adorned with exquisite embroidery, vibrant colours, and meticulous details. “The designs draw inspiration from Ottoman motifs, infusing each ensemble with a global yet culturally rooted aesthetic, through a range of ensembles,” explains Kavita.