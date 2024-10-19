This eco-conscious label’s fall-winter edit will take your beach style a few notches up
Imagine each purchase you make leads to the planting of a fruit tree in Maharashtra’s Panawadi village. How cool is that? This is the initiative taken by founder-designer Hansika Chhabria’s three-year-old sustainable label, One Less, that offers eco-friendly outfits and chic accessories to put together a perfect beach look. Hansika takes us through their newly launched autumn-winter collection, AW24.
Tell us about your latest fall-winter collection.
It is inspired by this year’s trending colours. We pride ourselves in producing high quality, durable basics and that’s exactly what we have, in a fresh and refined look and feel. Our clothes are lightweight, comfortable and are made to move in throughout the day!
What’s the idea behind the collection?
We wanted to offer a refreshed version of our current organic cotton sweat suits and Tencel tank top collection. We have received really great feedback on both these products. So we decided to extend the range and make them available just in time for fall.
Tell us how has the journey been for your brand for these three years?
We launched with an aim of making sustainability a daily lifestyle. The last three years have been nothing short of wholesome, impactful and fulfilling for the brand. We have grown our online and offline community extensively, and have been able to connect with our target demographic’s needs by providing them daily wear essentials that are not only extremely comfortable but also premium and conscious.
What’s your design philosophy?
One Less’ design philosophy revolves around creating timeless, eco-conscious pieces that prioritise sustainability without compromising on style or comfort. We focus on using natural, regenerative materials like organic cotton, bamboo, and Tencel, and ensure that every piece is gender-fluid, durable, and crafted with minimal environmental impact. Our approach merges street fashion inspiration with ethical production, aiming at providing accessible, everyday essentials that are both kind to the planet and the people involved in their creation. While our packaging is fully recyclable and biodegradable, through the 1 tree = 1 purchase initiative with Mukul Madhav Foundation, a portion of each sale goes toward planting fruit-bearing trees in Panawadi.
Who’s your favourite fashion icon and why?
Stella McCartney without a doubt! She’s been a pioneer in sustainable fashion since day one, long before it became a trend. She proves that high fashion doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet or animals, and that’s something I admire deeply.
What will your spring-summer collection for next year look like?
We are looking at introducing a new fabric. It all depends on the R&D because that’s one of the most time consuming yet integral parts of running One Less. We are working on producing a lightweight, yet highly durable fabric which I am sure everyone is going to love!