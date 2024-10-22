Dazzle this Diwali with the ‘Shayana’ collection, inspired from the soft glow of diyas

To add more light and glam to your Diwali festivity, House of Mankaa has launched its stunning festive collection, Shayana, which draws inspiration from the soft, warm glow of traditional diyas that illuminate our celebrations. This exquisite collection features an array of delicate pearls and vibrant gemstones, each piece designed to embody a sense of grace and charm that resonates deeply with the spirit of festivity.
At the heart of Shayana lies the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary design. Each item is meticulously crafted to celebrate cultural heritage while infusing a modern flair, making it ideal for the woman who embodies elegance with effortless sophistication. The collection includes a breathtaking selection of handcrafted jewellery, such as the radiant Noor pendant, elegantly dangling earrings, beautifully designed bracelets, and intricate rings, all tailored to enhance any festive ensemble.
Khushboo Gupta’s passion for jewellery sparked the creation of House of Mankaa, a fine jewellery brand she co-founded with her sister Purnima Jain. What sets the Shayana collection apart is its dedication to reflecting the shimmering beauty of diyas. Each piece is infused with intricate detailing that captures the enchanting glow of these symbolic lights, transforming them into wearable art. The designs not only highlight the luxurious materials used but also tell a story of celebration, unity, and the joy of togetherness.
This exclusive line is not just about adornment; it’s about adding a touch of sparkle to every celebration. Whether you’re attending a festive gathering, a family celebration, or a grand wedding occasion, the pieces in this collection serve as the perfect accessories to elevate your style and make a lasting impression.
In short, Shayana is more than just a jewellery collection; it’s a celebration of beauty, tradition, and the joy of life’s special moments, all beautifully encapsulated in each handcrafted piece.
Price starts at INR 75,000. Available online.