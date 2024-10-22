Dazzle this Diwali with the ‘Shayana’ collection, inspired from the soft glow of diyas

To add more light and glam to your Diwali festivity, House of Mankaa has launched its stunning festive collection, Shayana, which draws inspiration from the soft, warm glow of traditional diyas that illuminate our celebrations. This exquisite collection features an array of delicate pearls and vibrant gemstones, each piece designed to embody a sense of grace and charm that resonates deeply with the spirit of festivity.

At the heart of Shayana lies the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary design. Each item is meticulously crafted to celebrate cultural heritage while infusing a modern flair, making it ideal for the woman who embodies elegance with effortless sophistication. The collection includes a breathtaking selection of handcrafted jewellery, such as the radiant Noor pendant, elegantly dangling earrings, beautifully designed bracelets, and intricate rings, all tailored to enhance any festive ensemble.