What speaks festive more than bright pops of colours inspired by the beauty that surrounds us? Saphed, a Mumbai-based fashion brand, is making significant strides in the realm of contemporary fashion by focusing on sustainability, local craftsmanship, and the revival of linen, one of humanity’s oldest fabrics. The brand’s latest festive collection, Aranya, draws inspiration from the enchanting wilderness of mythical forests, capturing the essence of nature’s beauty through vibrant motifs reminiscent of wildflowers and lush foliage. Each piece in this collection is crafted from 100 % pure linen, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability while providing a luxurious texture that appeals to modern costumers.
The Aranya collection features a vibrant colour palette that includes shades like violet, kumkum, rani pink, and neelam, complemented by coral stripes and forest checks that enhance the overall aesthetic. Key design elements include intricate embroideries and unexpected placement prints inspired by wild, irregular motifs that evoke untamed beauty and spontaneity. “The collection draws inspiration from the captivating ways art directors and cinematographers represent these natural treasures in films. By capturing the magic of these cinematic worlds, it aims to create a sensory experience that transports customers to the heart of the mythical forest, allowing them to embrace the tranquility and richness of nature in their everyday lives,” says Shirin Salwan, the co-founder.
With a unique design vocabulary that emphasises earthy tones and natural textures, the collection aims to foster emotional connections through narratives of romance and renewal. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also invite wearers to embrace their individuality.
The collection consists of sharara sets, anarkalis, jackets, ghera dresses, crop tops, and kaftans that beautifully merge traditional elements with contemporary silhouettes. Signature pieces like the Wildflower fitted kurta set and Forest jacket and lounge pants embody the collection's blend of artistry and comfort, showcasing unique character and creativity.
This versatility allows customers to transition seamlessly from festive gatherings to elegant evening events, celebrating both heritage and modernity.
Sustainability is at the core of Saphed’s mission; by utilising biodegradable fabrics sourced from responsibly grown crops and collaborating with local artisans, the brand minimises its carbon footprint while supporting traditional craftsmanship. This commitment resonates with consumers who prioritize ethical fashion choices and conscious consumption.
Prices start at Rs 5,999. Available online.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar.