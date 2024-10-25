Aranya, draws inspiration from the enchanting wilderness of mythical forests, capturing the essence of nature’s beauty

With a unique design vocabulary that emphasises earthy tones and natural textures, the collection aims to foster emotional connections through narratives of romance and renewal. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also invite wearers to embrace their individuality.

The collection consists of sharara sets, anarkalis, jackets, ghera dresses, crop tops, and kaftans that beautifully merge traditional elements with contemporary silhouettes. Signature pieces like the Wildflower fitted kurta set and Forest jacket and lounge pants embody the collection's blend of artistry and comfort, showcasing unique character and creativity.

This versatility allows customers to transition seamlessly from festive gatherings to elegant evening events, celebrating both heritage and modernity.