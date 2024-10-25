During the times of celebration and joy, carefully handcrafted pieces allow you to add clothing in your wardrobes rich with personal significance. Basant Kothi’s latest festive collection, Heer is a celebration of timeless elegance and craftsmanship, designed to resonate with modern sensibilities while honouring traditional aesthetics.

Heer features flowy silhouettes primarily made from lightweight mulmul fabric, which is soft and comfortable against the skin. The collection showcases a range of outfits including anarkalis, shararas, and salwar kameez, making it ideal for festive occasions and weddings. The emphasis on clean lines and well-tailored fits ensures that each piece flatters various body types, allowing wearers to feel confident and stylish.

The collection is rich in motifs such as chaand, ambi, and floral designs, all intricately crafted with zari and sequins. These elements draw inspiration from Rajasthan’s artisanal heritage, reflecting a deep appreciation for traditional craftsmanship. The use of solid colours throughout the collection enhances its versatility, allowing wearers to mix and match with accessories to create personalised looks.