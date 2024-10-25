During the times of celebration and joy, carefully handcrafted pieces allow you to add clothing in your wardrobes rich with personal significance. Basant Kothi’s latest festive collection, Heer is a celebration of timeless elegance and craftsmanship, designed to resonate with modern sensibilities while honouring traditional aesthetics.
Heer features flowy silhouettes primarily made from lightweight mulmul fabric, which is soft and comfortable against the skin. The collection showcases a range of outfits including anarkalis, shararas, and salwar kameez, making it ideal for festive occasions and weddings. The emphasis on clean lines and well-tailored fits ensures that each piece flatters various body types, allowing wearers to feel confident and stylish.
The collection is rich in motifs such as chaand, ambi, and floral designs, all intricately crafted with zari and sequins. These elements draw inspiration from Rajasthan’s artisanal heritage, reflecting a deep appreciation for traditional craftsmanship. The use of solid colours throughout the collection enhances its versatility, allowing wearers to mix and match with accessories to create personalised looks.
The attention to detail in Heer is the pillar that carries the collection. While the designs may appear simple, they are crafted with high-quality finishes that require significant time and skill. Intricate techniques such as gota detailing for festive pieces add depth to the garments.
Each piece is crafted to be fuss-free and easy to wear, aligning with the brand’s message of sustainability. The philosophy of ‘buy less but buy better’ is evident in the collection’s focus on timeless basics made from natural fabrics like cotton, Tencel and linen. These materials not only enhance comfort but also promote a greener wardrobe by encouraging consumers to invest in quality over quantity.
The brand adopts ecofriendly practices by producing garments in small batches. “You can see a lot of basics in solid colours, made with cotton and linen fabric. If you’re investing money into creating a closet full of timeless fashion, it’s important that you take care of the pieces so you can wear them for years to come. We make that easy too. ‘Wash at home and dry in shade’ is the care instruction for our comfort clothing pieces,” says Deepthi Yadav, the founder of the brand.
While Heer pays homage to classic styles, it also reflects current fashion trends through its minimalistic design approach.
The collection captures the essence of femininity—grace, beauty, and strength— making it relevant for today’s fashionforward consumers. Each garment can be worn as part of a coordinated set or styled individually, providing versatility for various occasions.
Prices start at Rs 16,500. Available online.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar