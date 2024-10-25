Mastani celebrates the indomitable spirit of a timeless icon, empowering the modern woman

Whether through films or the echoes of history, the name Mastani resonates deeply. A remarkable warrior and an embodiment of courage, independence, and strength, she is an enduring icon whose legacy teaches us invaluable lessons. In celebration of her extraordinary qualities, fashion brand Tiramisu has unveiled Mastani. “This collection is my tribute to a woman who was truly ahead of her time. I’ve always been fascinated by her ability to defy conventions that left an indelible mark on history,” says the co-founder and designer Anushree Pacheriwal.

Each piece is crafted to empower and evoke Mastani’s unforgettable essence. Anushree draws inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of her era, infusing contemporary twists into her designs to celebrate bold, refined femininity — mirroring her remarkable journey from royal consort to a luminary. The edit showcases intricately designed necklaces, statement earrings, elegant maang tikkas, and bold hathphools. “I wanted to create pieces that shine at festive occasions and weddings, but are versatile enough for modern soirées too. Whether you’re attending a traditional ceremony or a cocktail party, there’s a piece in this collection that will help you channel your inner queen,” adds the designer.