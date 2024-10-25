This collection of bags is inspired by the energy and excitement of nightlife

As the festive season unfolds and social gatherings become the norm, nights out with friends brimming with fun, laughter, and dancing take centre stage. These lively soirées are an opportunity to celebrate and indulge in life’s little delights. While planning your outfits is essential, adding that perfect bag to match makes a huge difference.

Apart from being a fashion statement, bags carry stories, reflecting your personality. To help you with that, Saskia has dropped a new collection, Spirited, featuring bags designed to accompany you on your night outs!

The brand reflects the bold, individualistic spirit of South Korean fashion, blending trendy designs with functionality. It stands out by offering handbags that embody vibrancy and style, appealing to fashion forward women who appreciate the latest trends and the influence of K-fashion.

“Spirited is inspired by the energy and excitement of nightlife, capturing the essence of glamorous soirées and lively night-out with friends,” says founder Anuj Jokhani.