This collection of bags is inspired by the energy and excitement of nightlife

As the festive season unfolds and social gatherings become the norm, nights out with friends brimming with fun, laughter, and dancing take centre stage. These lively soirées are an opportunity to celebrate and indulge in life’s little delights. While planning your outfits is essential, adding that perfect bag to match makes a huge difference.
Apart from being a fashion statement, bags carry stories, reflecting your personality. To help you with that, Saskia has dropped a new collection, Spirited, featuring bags designed to accompany you on your night outs!
The brand reflects the bold, individualistic spirit of South Korean fashion, blending trendy designs with functionality. It stands out by offering handbags that embody vibrancy and style, appealing to fashion forward women who appreciate the latest trends and the influence of K-fashion.
“Spirited is inspired by the energy and excitement of nightlife, capturing the essence of glamorous soirées and lively night-out with friends,” says founder Anuj Jokhani.
This collection offers versatile, stylish bags perfect for parties, dinners, and social gatherings. Combining fashion and function, these vibrant pieces make a statement while keeping your essentials close. Throwing light on the materials and hues, Anuj tells us, “Spirited is crafted from high-grade PU leather, which reflects the essence of K-fashion while ensuring durability and elegance. This material choice highlights the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship.”
The colour palette includes vibrant hues that resonate with the theme of nightlife and celebration, chosen to enhance the overall aesthetic and appeal of the bags. “These colours evoke feelings of excitement and joy,” adds Anuj. Highlighting two standout pieces from the Spirited collection, Anuj shares, “The Nexara, a sleek cross-body, brings an air of sophistication to any look.” While the vibrant Bomul, he says, is the perfect choice for making a bold statement during a night out.
Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.
