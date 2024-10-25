Nazm is a celebration of timeless virtues, blending comfort and sophistication

We are all born with inherent human values — truth, love, and integrity — simple yet profound virtues that guide our lives. Though they may seem ordinary, these qualities are essential reminders of living an ideal life. Nafs, a luxury pret label, beautifully celebrates these virtues with its latest collection, Nazm — a poetic ode to the beauty of living by values.

For co-founders Rizwan Shaikh and Shams Sayed, Nafs embodies quiet luxury with a modern, minimal aesthetic, blending subtle hues, fusion cuts, and thoughtful embellishments on light, breathable fabrics. As they explain, “Our design language balances Eastern traditions with Western modernity, creating wearable yet statementmaking pieces.” The duo caters to the Gen Z man — charismatic, bold, and adventurous.

Talking about Nazm, Rizwan says, “It is a celebration of timeless virtues woven into every piece, inspired by values such as honesty, patience, and intelligence. The collection takes its name from poetic verses, symbolising the harmony between design and purpose.”

The designers wanted to create something that resonates deeply with today’s modern man, who seeks both comfort and sophistication in his wardrobe. Nazm features structured kurtas, breezy bundis and fusion jackets that cater to various festive occasions. Whether it’s a wedding, a formal gathering, or an intimate celebration, men can confidently wear this collection.