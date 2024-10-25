Panorama re-imagines grand architectural motifs into expansive, unbroken patterns, through a broader artistic lens

The allure of a fashion collection lies in the stories it tells — each stitch and pattern turning clothing into art. When inspired by history, iconic figures, or monuments, these collections evoke timeless beauty, making every piece feel like a work of art. Shanti Banaras’ latest edit, Panorama, is rooted in a deep admiration for monumental patterns, beautifully merging grand architectural motifs with the artistry of fashion.
The collection reimagines the traditional Banarasi weaves with a modern twist. As creative director Khushi Shah tells us, “It’s like blending the timeless grace of a classical raga with the pulse of contemporary beats.” In this edit, each sari and lehenga is a har monious conversation between tradition and innovation, creating heirlooms that carry the soul of the past while embracing the spirit of the future. Sharing details about Panorama, Khushi says, “It was born out of our love for monumental patterns, something that has always been part of our design language. Think of our Hawa Mahal lehenga or the intricate motifs we’ve worked with before — those grand, architectural elements have always fascinated us.”
With this collection, the vision expands, taking these beloved elements and viewing them through a broader, more expansive lens. The name Panorama, meaning a wide, unbroken view, perfectly encapsulates this desire to paint a larger, more intricate picture.
This collection draws heavily from European influences, with Khushi taking inspiration from the picturesque beauty of vineyards— lush green landscapes dotted with grapes and fruits. As she shares, “You’ll see that reflected in the hand-embroidered motifs — fruits, vines, and the essence of nature woven into every piece. It’s an artsy campaign, for sure, one where we allowed ourselves the creative freedom to explore a more painterly, scenic approach.”
Panorama is crafted on organza as according to the designer, “the fabric has this beautiful way of adding both structure and flow to a garment, giving it a sense of lightness that perfectly complements the intricate hand-embroidery that’s used throughout the collection.” It also embraces a bold and vibrant colour palette, with bright pops of cheerful yellows, lush greens, and striking reds — each hue inspired by the natural beauty of European vineyards and sunsoaked landscapes.
The edit consists of a range of modern saris and lehengas, perfect for the woman who loves a bit of tradition with a contemporary twist. Khushi has infused modern elements into the ethnic designs. She says, “The blouses are designed with sleek, contemporary cuts, and the styles have a very updated, minimalist vibe. We wanted to make sure that while the craftsmanship and heritage shine through, the overall look feels current and in tune with the tastes of today’s women.”
Price starts at Rs 90,000. Available online.
