Panorama re-imagines grand architectural motifs into expansive, unbroken patterns, through a broader artistic lens

The allure of a fashion collection lies in the stories it tells — each stitch and pattern turning clothing into art. When inspired by history, iconic figures, or monuments, these collections evoke timeless beauty, making every piece feel like a work of art. Shanti Banaras’ latest edit, Panorama, is rooted in a deep admiration for monumental patterns, beautifully merging grand architectural motifs with the artistry of fashion.

The collection reimagines the traditional Banarasi weaves with a modern twist. As creative director Khushi Shah tells us, “It’s like blending the timeless grace of a classical raga with the pulse of contemporary beats.” In this edit, each sari and lehenga is a har monious conversation between tradition and innovation, creating heirlooms that carry the soul of the past while embracing the spirit of the future. Sharing details about Panorama, Khushi says, “It was born out of our love for monumental patterns, something that has always been part of our design language. Think of our Hawa Mahal lehenga or the intricate motifs we’ve worked with before — those grand, architectural elements have always fascinated us.”

With this collection, the vision expands, taking these beloved elements and viewing them through a broader, more expansive lens. The name Panorama, meaning a wide, unbroken view, perfectly encapsulates this desire to paint a larger, more intricate picture.