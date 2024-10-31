Designer Abhishek Sharma’s latest edit draws from undulating grasslands
Drawing inspiration from the undulating grasslands and their furrows, designer Abhishek Sharma’s latest edit, Trin, unveiled at the recently held LFWxFDCI event, breathes opulence and earthiness at once. Playing around the whimsy, serenity, and beauty of the extensive Indian grasslands, the collection subtly captures the ever-changing hues of the copious crop fields from dawn to dusk, from mundane to mystic, in a timeless manner. Paying attention to details and surface ornamentation, the silhouettes bring out the rawness of ridges and furrows through metal couching and miscellaneous heat textured fabrics besides raffia, matka silk, linen, silk, net, cotton voile, velvet, and chiffon. A variety of draping techniques, kantha embroidery, 3D hand embroidery and intense beadwork have been employed to emulate natural grasslands in a colour palette ranging from subtle beiges to flaming tangerine and midnight blues. The silhouettes include structured jackets, gowns with bold creative cuts, and asymmetrical furry winter drapes. Abhishek talks about Trin and more.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
Our previous collection Nadru portrayed a sense of serenity and poise, while Trin is out there in the wilderness of grasslands, inculcating a lot of bright hues and structured ensembles, instilling a sense of freedom and openness.
What are the winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
A good hand embroidered shawl or a pashmina to amp up your look.
What are the five party wear must-haves?
A classic black suit and dress, a wrap such as a stole or shawl, glares, trendy footwear, and statement jewellery.
How experimental are women getting in fashion now?
It’s beautiful how women are becoming more aware of their personal sense of styling and individuality, which is helping them become more open to fashion possibilities. This is definitely showing in their wardrobe and styling choices which have been ranging from extensive to moderate experimentation with fashion.
What inspires you?
I more often than not find myself drawn towards the festivity of life, celebrations that take place every day in our country — the little knick-knacks, colours, crafts, traditions, food, weaves, and art that have travelled through centuries of time and yet have the same freshness.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Alexander McQueen because he had a beautiful sense of bringing out fashion in an unconventional light, turning the most ordinary thing into something really captivating, and each of his collections expressed his experiences in boundless charm.
What are your plans with the label?
We are launching our semi-precious jewellery line.