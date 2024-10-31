Designer Abhishek Sharma’s latest edit draws from undulating grasslands

Drawing inspiration from the undulating grasslands and their furrows, designer Abhishek Sharma’s latest edit, Trin, unveiled at the recently held LFWxFDCI event, breathes opulence and earthiness at once. Playing around the whimsy, serenity, and beauty of the extensive Indian grasslands, the collection subtly captures the ever-changing hues of the copious crop fields from dawn to dusk, from mundane to mystic, in a timeless manner. Paying attention to details and surface ornamentation, the silhouettes bring out the rawness of ridges and furrows through metal couching and miscellaneous heat textured fabrics besides raffia, matka silk, linen, silk, net, cotton voile, velvet, and chiffon. A variety of draping techniques, kantha embroidery, 3D hand embroidery and intense beadwork have been employed to emulate natural grasslands in a colour palette ranging from subtle beiges to flaming tangerine and midnight blues. The silhouettes include structured jackets, gowns with bold creative cuts, and asymmetrical furry winter drapes. Abhishek talks about Trin and more.