Designer Arpita Mehta’s bridal couture edit has Gujarati and Northeast elements
Designer Arpita Mehta’s latest bridal couture collection, Nazara, is inspired by the vibrant traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast, showcasing an exquisite array of contemporary silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of timeless craftsmanship. An ensemble of luxe designs, the collection seamlessly blends traditional artistry and modern styles with silhouettes like hand embroidered silk Banarasi lehengas taking centre stage in soft pastel tones like blush, mauve, sea green, old rose, ice blue, and lavender, besides the usual red, pink, and teal. The design elements feature intricate floral, paisley, and geometric motifs, thoughtfully adorned with 3D mirror work flowers and delicate organza embellishments in luxe fabrics, like silk Banarasi, kadhua weave, ombré bandhani, and metallic silk tissue. Brides can choose from classic lehengas, ruffle saris, and fitted skirts paired with long embroidered capes. Richly embroidered jackets, adorned with organza flowers, offer an additional layer of romance and sophistication. As a special highlight, the collection also offers black and gold ensembles for brides who seek a timeless, elegant look. Arpita takes us through the gorgeous range.
How does this collection differ from earlier ones?
Nazara is what would represent the belief in everything we stand for as a brand. It could be celebrating our heritage, our craft, or our clientele. There’s something for everyone and a new perspective toward bridal and festive wear where every ensemble is not just a piece of clothing but an heirloom you keep close to your heart forever.
How do you approach sustainability?
Sustainability is integrated into every step of our design process. We use eco-friendly materials and ancient crafts. And by working with skilled artisans, we could actually be honouring our heritage and saving our environment.
How experimental can silhouettes get nowadays?
Silhouettes are changing to accept diversity and innovation. We mix traditional and contemporary at Nazara, from classic lehengas to unstitched saris and suit sets. This can be done because, in that indulgence towards personal expression, silhouettes remains deeply embedded in our culture.
What is your design philosophy?
I tell stories through clothes. I believe that every piece of clothing should evoke emotions and relate to the individual identity of the wearer.
What inspires you?
Nature, art, and all that lies within India’s rich cultural heritage. The intricate patterns and colours around us and the stories of our traditions inspire us.
Please tell us the details of upcoming spring-summer collection?
Light weight, airiness marks the spring summer collection with bold colours inspired by the blooming flowers. Playful silhouettes and intricate handwork are set to create this spirit of renewal as well as a celebration within. This would be an invitation to not only be yourself but embrace the beautiful old traditions.