Designer Arpita Mehta’s bridal couture edit has Gujarati and Northeast elements

Designer Arpita Mehta’s latest bridal couture collection, Nazara, is inspired by the vibrant traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast, showcasing an exquisite array of contemporary silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of timeless craftsmanship. An ensemble of luxe designs, the collection seamlessly blends traditional artistry and modern styles with silhouettes like hand embroidered silk Banarasi lehengas taking centre stage in soft pastel tones like blush, mauve, sea green, old rose, ice blue, and lavender, besides the usual red, pink, and teal. The design elements feature intricate floral, paisley, and geometric motifs, thoughtfully adorned with 3D mirror work flowers and delicate organza embellishments in luxe fabrics, like silk Banarasi, kadhua weave, ombré bandhani, and metallic silk tissue. Brides can choose from classic lehengas, ruffle saris, and fitted skirts paired with long embroidered capes. Richly embroidered jackets, adorned with organza flowers, offer an additional layer of romance and sophistication. As a special highlight, the collection also offers black and gold ensembles for brides who seek a timeless, elegant look. Arpita takes us through the gorgeous range.