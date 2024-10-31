Designer Punit Balana’s latest collection captures the spirit of Johri Bazaar

A

Jaipur has always been at the heart of my creative journey, with Rajasthan’s vibrant culture continuously inspiring every collection I craft. This time, it was a seemingly casual evening walk through Johri Bazaar that sparked an artistic revelation. I had set out with friends, eager to show them the city’s charm. But that evening, something about Johri Bazaar felt different, almost magical. As I wandered through the narrow streets, with the intricate Jali work and the dazzling jharokhas around me, I couldn’t shake the feeling that these small, everyday details were speaking to me in a new way. The energy of the marketplace, which I had seen countless times before, suddenly stirred something within me. When I got back home, I couldn’t help but pour my thoughts onto paper. It was at that instance I knew — this would be the foundation of my next collection.