Designer Punit Balana’s latest collection captures the spirit of Johri Bazaar

Known for showcasing Jaipur’s legacy of exquisite craftsmanship, renowned designer Punit Balana’s creations reflect a blend of tradition and modernity, capturing the essence of India’s rich cultural heritage. His latest collection Johri Bazaar, unveiled at the LFWxFDCI event, is a love letter to the Pink City that brings forward a maximal approach to artistic prints and saturated colours derived from the vibrant Rajasthani culture. Layered and draped in asymmetrical silhouettes, the collection is a narrative of discovery and artistic evolution. Balana takes us through the same in this chat.
What’s the idea behind this collection?
Jaipur has always been at the heart of my creative journey, with Rajasthan’s vibrant culture continuously inspiring every collection I craft. This time, it was a seemingly casual evening walk through Johri Bazaar that sparked an artistic revelation. I had set out with friends, eager to show them the city’s charm. But that evening, something about Johri Bazaar felt different, almost magical. As I wandered through the narrow streets, with the intricate Jali work and the dazzling jharokhas around me, I couldn’t shake the feeling that these small, everyday details were speaking to me in a new way. The energy of the marketplace, which I had seen countless times before, suddenly stirred something within me. When I got back home, I couldn’t help but pour my thoughts onto paper. It was at that instance I knew — this would be the foundation of my next collection.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Living in Jaipur feels like sitting on gold mine of inspiration. I never have to look beyond this vibrant city or Rajasthan itself. Every corner and every street offers endless creative inspiration. Johri Bazaar, which inspired my latest collection, is the very heart of Jaipur’s charm. It captures the essence of the city through bold fabric choices and a contemporary palette. Metallic tissue adds an unexpected shimmer, while handwoven silks and raw silk infuse a tactile richness. The colours — sage, gulabi, and gulal — offer a modern twist on Rajasthani hues, bringing a fresh vibrancy. Mughal motifs and playful puppet-inspired khaka patterns blend tradition with modernity, creating timeless festive pieces that feel rich in heritage and distinctly forward-looking, making it perfect for the upcoming season.
What’s trending this winter-wedding season?
This festive season, there’s a refreshing shift toward minimalist Indian ethnic wear, where quality and thoughtful design take centre stage. Young women are embracing fabrics and silhouettes that are light, comfortable, and elegant, prioritising well-crafted, timeless pieces over just photogenic styles. As the trend leans toward more discerning choices, festive fashion becomes a celebration of elegance and ease.
What are the bridal trends and wardrobe must-haves?
A timeless handcrafted sari is a must, like a classic Banarasi silk sari. Pair it with another exquisite handcrafted piece from Jaipur to add a touch of heritage and artistry to your bridal wardrobe.
What are the trends for bridesmaids?
Fashion trends this season are pointing us back to our roots, with a renewed focus on Indian textiles. On the silhouette front, one trend that’s catching everyone’s eye is the backless blouse. Whether it’s structured waistcoat-style blouses or more delicate, sexy open-back designs, these styles are making a strong statement. They bring a contemporary twist to traditional outfits, and we’re seeing them paired with everything from shararas and ghaghras to saris and lehengas. Interestingly, this versatile blouse is also being styled with wide-leg pants, merging Indian elegance with modern-day comfort. This season’s trends are all about blending the old with the new, creating looks that are both culturally rooted and fashion-forward.
What are your plans with the label?
As we approach our 10-year milestone next year, we’re planning something special in Jaipur to celebrate. We’re also gearing up to open a new store in one of India’s major cities and are exploring exciting opportunities for international retail collaborations. Big things are on the horizon.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Shilpa Shetty’s style is effortlessly chic, and she has an incredible ability to wear anything with grace and ease. She carries every look with such natural elegance, making it seem effortless yet striking every time.