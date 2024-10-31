Designer Seema Gujral’s latest wedding edit is inspired by Falaknuma Palace

Seema Gujral’s latest wedding collection, Falaknuma, draws inspiration from the rich heritage of the Falaknuma Palace, seamlessly blending its vintage charm with contemporary design elements. Each piece in this collection merges traditional artistry with modern sensibilities showcasing manual cut work, intricately layered amidst rich embroidery in a stunning array of gold tones, including molten gold, antique gold, copper, and bronze. Seema’s signature pearl embroideries adorn lehengas and jacket styles, and deep jewel tones, such as rich reds and emeralds, lend a vibrant touch to the collection. “With Falaknuma, I wanted to capture the essence of royal elegance and transform it into wearable art. This collection not only emphasises craftsmanship, but also tells a story of heritage, making it a fitting choice for modern brides and wedding attendees,” says Seema as she takes us through the edit.