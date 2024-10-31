Designer Seema Gujral’s latest wedding edit is inspired by Falaknuma Palace
Seema Gujral’s latest wedding collection, Falaknuma, draws inspiration from the rich heritage of the Falaknuma Palace, seamlessly blending its vintage charm with contemporary design elements. Each piece in this collection merges traditional artistry with modern sensibilities showcasing manual cut work, intricately layered amidst rich embroidery in a stunning array of gold tones, including molten gold, antique gold, copper, and bronze. Seema’s signature pearl embroideries adorn lehengas and jacket styles, and deep jewel tones, such as rich reds and emeralds, lend a vibrant touch to the collection. “With Falaknuma, I wanted to capture the essence of royal elegance and transform it into wearable art. This collection not only emphasises craftsmanship, but also tells a story of heritage, making it a fitting choice for modern brides and wedding attendees,” says Seema as she takes us through the edit.
How have you melded modern silhouettes and textures with heritage designs?
I wanted to evoke the regal charm of the Falaknuma Palace while embracing contemporary styles. By incorporating intricate manual cut work and rich embroidery, I’ve crafted pieces that feel both timeless and fresh. Each design reflects my passion for storytelling through fashion, celebrating tradition while making it relatable for today’s brides.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
The Falaknuma collection is quite distinct from my previous collections, primarily in its emphasis on storytelling through heritage. I’ve also experimented with textures and techniques, like intricate manual cut work, to create a greater sense of depth and opulence.
What are the autumn-winter festive-occasion wear trends?
It is all about rich textures and vibrant jewel tones. We’re seeing a strong emphasis on luxurious fabrics like brocade and Banarasi, paired with intricate embroidery and embellishments. Layering is key with statement jackets and capes, enhancing ensembles. Also, modern silhouettes that blend traditional elements—such as lehengas with structured tops— are gaining popularity.
What are the winter-festive wedding wardrobe must-haves?
Stunning lehengas with rich embroidery and pearl embellishments in deep jewel tones like rich reds and emeralds, paired with luxurious gold accents. Don’t forget elegant jackets to add that touch of sophistication.
What inspires you?
Traveling is a profound source of inspiration for me. I love exploring local markets, admiring traditional crafts, and immersing myself in the diverse aesthetics of different regions. These experiences influence my designs, from colour palettes to textures.
Tell us about your upcoming spring summer collection outline?
I’m incredibly excited about my upcoming spring-summer collection. While I can’t reveal too much just yet, I can say it will embody a fresh perspective and innovative designs that reflect the season’s vibrant energy.