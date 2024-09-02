Mirayaz Jaipur’s Ethereal Elegance is a fusion of traditional Jaipur prints with modern sophistication

Indian textiles have long captivated global audiences with their vibrant hues, intricate patterns, and masterful craftsmanship. Among these, Jaipur prints are celebrated for their vivid colours and distinctive designs, reflecting a storied tradition of Indian artistry.
Mirayaz Jaipur is a distinguished name that seamlessly merges the grandeur of traditional Indian textiles with contemporary fashion sensibilities. The brand’s latest collection, Ethereal Elegance, epitomises this fusion, offering a range of suit sets, dresses, gowns, co-ord sets, sharara and palazzo sets, and draped saris. Inspired by the delicate beauty of nature and the richness of Indian heritage, this collection features soft silhouettes, pastel and earthy tones, and intricate handwork that encapsulate both timeless charm and modern sophistication.
Deepa Doshi, the visionary behind Mirayaz Jaipur, emphasises the brand’s dedication to storytelling through fashion. “We craft garments that are more than just clothing — they are narratives of tradition, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Our goal is to create pieces that not only honour the rich heritage of our artisans but also embrace a modern elegance. We strive to empower our customers with timeless, ethically crafted fashion that makes them feel both confident and unique,” she shares.
The Ethereal Elegance collection is distinguished by its thoughtful colour palette, ranging from vibrant shades to serene, earthy tones. “Our colours are selected to reflect the opulence of Indian heritage and the tranquil beauty of nature. Rich reds, royal blues, and emerald greens celebrate traditional vibrancy, while soft pastels and earthy shades like ochre, terracotta, and olive introduce a contemporary touch. This blend creates a balanced aesthetic that is both elegant and deeply rooted in tradition,” explains Deepa.
Inclusivity is central to Mirayaz Jaipur’s ethos. The brand is committed to catering to diverse body types and personal preferences through inclusive sizing, custom tailoring, and adaptive designs. “Every garment is crafted with meticulous attention to detail to flatter a wide range of body shapes. Our custom tailoring option allows customers to personalise their outfits, ensuring a perfect fit and enhancing their individual style. This approach broadens our appeal and empowers our customers by offering fashion that is both accessible and uniquely their own,” adds Deepa.
Price starts at Rs 2,995. Available online.
