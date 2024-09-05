Eerie elegance: Fabergé x Beetlejuice jewellery collection transforms Tim Burton’s fantasies into high art

Liisa offers an insider’s glimpse into how this one-of-a-kind collection came to life:

How did the collaboration with Tim Burton influence the design and aesthetic of the Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice jewellery collection?

It felt both natural and thrilling to collaborate with Tim Burton and Colleen Atwood. Tim’s visual style is known for its graphic patterns, strong contrasts, and vibrant colours. We were inspired by the film’s colour palette—rich reds and vivid greens—which align beautifully with the stunning Gemfields Mozambican rubies and Zambian emeralds featured in the collection. We also drew inspiration from the film’s iconic black-and-white stripes, reminiscent of Beetlejuice’s suit and the eerie Sandworms, as well as the surreal Afterlife corridor. One piece, the Headworm collar bar, is directly inspired by a scene where the handrail undergoes a magical transformation under Delia Deetz’s touch.

What materials and techniques were used in the collection to ensure that it captures the spirit of the film while maintaining Fabergé’s signature craftsmanship?

The collaboration allowed us to explore a rich array of creative possibilities. We took Tim Burton’s spiral motifs and translated them into intricate jewellery designs. For example, the infamous spirals were scaled down and rendered in black UV-cured enamel, with white diamonds representing the lighter contrasts. The Sandworm characters are brought to life with rubies and emeralds, capturing their ravenous allure. Even the Headworm collar bar features incredibly fine textures, mirroring the rogue charm of its namesake.

Can you elaborate on the storytelling aspect of the collection? How does each piece convey the essence of Beetlejuice and contribute to the narrative of the sequel?

Beetlejuice’s world is wonderfully fantastical, yet deeply resonant with human emotion. It’s a blend of vibrant life and whimsical madness. Our collection aims to capture this essence by infusing each piece with the collection’s playful yet profound spirit. We hope that through our jewellery, wearers can experience a touch of the film’s unique narrative and imaginative flair.