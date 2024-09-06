Anu Merton’s pop-up is here to turn every day into a dazzling celebration

Get ready, Chennai, for a dazzling event that promises to redefine your jewellery experience. The much-anticipated jewellery pop-up featuring the luminous creations of designer Anu Merton is finally here.
The designer will grace the exhibition on opening day, sharing her vision and passion for jewellery that transcends traditional boundaries.
“I believe dressing up should be a joyous ritual. It’s about turning everyday moments into celebrations, much like the ancient practice of shringar—an adornment not just for occasions but as part of daily life,” she says. She challenges the notion that jewellery is reserved for special events, questioning why a diamond necklace should only make an appearance on rare occasions. “Why keep treasures locked away when they can shine every day?” she adds.
Anu’s collection is a tribute to the rich artistry of India, showcasing a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. She brings the vibrant wear and shine of real India to you. Her pieces, crafted in iconic jewellery hubs like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and her hometown, Patna, blend the age-old techniques of Indian artisans with her contemporary vision.
Expect to find an exclusive range of best-sellers that have delighted clients from the very beginning to the present day. Her curated collection offers an array of mix-and-match options, ensuring there’s a piece for every style and occasion.
Don’t miss this chance to explore and acquire unique, handcrafted jewellery that promises not just to adorn, but to celebrate your everyday moments.
Price starts at Rs 1,700. September 6 and 7, 2024. 11 am to 7.30 pm.
At The Amethyst Room, RA Puram.
