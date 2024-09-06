Anu Merton’s pop-up is here to turn every day into a dazzling celebration

“I believe dressing up should be a joyous ritual. It’s about turning everyday moments into celebrations, much like the ancient practice of shringar—an adornment not just for occasions but as part of daily life,” she says. She challenges the notion that jewellery is reserved for special events, questioning why a diamond necklace should only make an appearance on rare occasions. “Why keep treasures locked away when they can shine every day?” she adds.

Anu’s collection is a tribute to the rich artistry of India, showcasing a fusion of traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. She brings the vibrant wear and shine of real India to you. Her pieces, crafted in iconic jewellery hubs like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and her hometown, Patna, blend the age-old techniques of Indian artisans with her contemporary vision.