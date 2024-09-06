Miss Universe India contestant Sushmita Roy slays in Abhishek Dutta’s monsoon edit
The monsoon season is always accompanied by very tricky situations when it comes to dressing up. The choices vacillate between looking good and feeling comfortable. From what fabrics to choose, to which silhouettes would work well, to the accompanying shoes, and what kind of makeup works right -- everything about this season calls for a lot of clever fashion manoeuvre.
Designer Abhishek Dutta has come up with a chic and functional monsoon capsule collection that perhaps offers some intelligently put together ensembles to take care of your monsoon fashion outings. From right shades to brighten up a gloomy day to the right silhouettes to take you through the slush, the edit has some smart solutions for your monsoon woes. Abhishek shoots four exclusive looks from his monsoon capsule range for Indulge with model Sushmita Roy, who is all set to represent West Bengal in the upcoming Miss Universe India contest slated to be held this September 22 in Jaipur.
“The shoot depicts an extension from our summer resort wear collection with a hint of the ongoing monsoon and rolling over to the upcoming festive spirit of Kolkata. Indian fashion is always better depicted by festivities more than a season. So, our monsoon capsule edit showcases intricate workmanship and is replete with our signature looks. We have conceptualised the shoot across iconic spaces of Kolkata including Victoria Memorial, Princep Ghat, and the Howrah Bridge to capture the essence of the Kolkata monsoons, despite the challenges to shoot between the rains,” says Abhishek.
Excerpts from a chat with Abhishek on his monsoon edit.
Tell us about your monsoon capsule collection.
The collection has a limited edition of silhouettes in varied hues of bright scarlet, marigold and pastel tones like pistachio green and coral reds and oranges. Keeping the monsoon season in mind, we have used a lot of season-friendly fabrics like modal sateen, cotton sateen and Murshidabadi handwoven silks which are light and easy to carry through the day. We have created a wide range of textures on the ensembles with machine embroidery, exquisite and delicate zardozi work, and sequence.
What’s trending this monsoon season?
This monsoon is all about coordinating sets and baggy dresses. Oversized boyfriend jackets teamed with culottes or knee-length trousers go well in terms of fashion as well as combatting the rains. One can also experiment with bloomers, shorts and jumpsuits and try a variety of prints to uplift the mood ranging from the beautiful and dainty florals to butterflies or abstract. Everything bright and big is in. Layering is definitely in this season and cropped jackets and tops are a popular choice too.
What are the monsoon wardrobe essentials?
Monsoon season is all about fuss free clothing which means interesting layering and uncomplicated outfits. Opt for colourful and bright rompers, pant suits, and layer them with short boleros or bomber jackets to elevate your looks. Wear monsoon-friendly fabrics that would easily dry and won't sit on your skin.
Avoid linens since they moist up very easily in this weather. Go for more fluid fabrics like rayon blends among others, and avoid very thick or heavy fabrics.
With the festive days also witnessing abrupt and heavy showers, what should one keep in mind while dressing up during the Pujas?
Monsoon has been delayed this year and festive looks should be a blend of comfort and glamour. Brighter colour notes will pep up your mood in the gloomy weather. So, opt for tangerines, fuschia, and our festive favourite shade -- scarlet -- besides bright pastels that also work well. Lengths of any silhouette should ideally be above ankle in case you want to avoid any damage to the floor length anarkalis.
What are the colours that really work for the monsoon?
Brighter aqua tones and bright pastels like lavender, plum and tangerine work the best during the overall gloomy season of monsoon.
What will your winter festive edit look like?
Winter festive edit is in the making and you can actually expect a couture 3D embroidered collection inspired by the tree of life. There will be a play of leather in abundance, keeping with the signature of our brand, apart from ritzy art deco pieces reflecting a diffusion between art and fashion.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
I have been using handwoven fabrics, scrap leather (though a lot of debate is on with the use of leather, when compared to faux leather, leather has more longevity and is bio degradable too) and workmanship with hand so that our artisans get their due income from that.
What are the plans around your label?
We intend to expand in the international market as well as start an accessories line which is due for a long time.
Model Sushmita Roy shares her excitement around participating in Miss Universe India and what rules her monsoon wardrobe.
Fashion choices?
A mix of comfort with style is a priority for me. I like to wear jeans with tank tops or nice colourful day dresses or jumpsuits. I mostly stick to cotton and for parties, I love wearing cocktail dresses or gowns or a nice classy pantsuit. Also, a beautiful sari can never go wrong.
Your monsoon wardrobe favourites?
Comfortable outfits like jumpsuits, rompers, short floral dresses or cotton co-ord sets. I like to wear more prints during the monsoon.
Five wardrobe essentials?
Jumpsuits, a pair of nice jeans, white crisp shirt, a beautiful sari and a pantsuit.
Favourite accessories?
Minimalist and simple like basic earrings, hoops or studs.
Fitness and diet routines?
Being a certified dietitian myself, I am very well aware of what I am putting inside my body. I eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, and balance out my protein and carbohydrate intake. Recently I shifted to more of a vegetarian diet with focus pulses, legumes, nuts and seeds for my protein intake. I also eat a lot of colourful fruits and vegetables.
I usually workout at home and if I get some time I go for a run. Fitness includes Yoga, cardio, a bit of weight training and Pilates.
How excited are you to represent Bengal in Miss Universe India contest?
I was born in the same year when Sushmita Sen was being crowned Miss Universe and that's why my parents named me after her. I am super excited and preparations are in full swing. I will be wearing Kolkata designers for the contest.
How tough is it to survive as a model? What are the learnings?
Initially, it was difficult to get work because I started right after the pandemic and at that time people didn't want to experiment with new faces. Also, I had put on a little weight, so it was getting even more difficult. All this has taught me to be patient and to handle rejections in a positive light.