Miss Universe India contestant Sushmita Roy slays in Abhishek Dutta’s monsoon edit

The monsoon season is always accompanied by very tricky situations when it comes to dressing up. The choices vacillate between looking good and feeling comfortable. From what fabrics to choose, to which silhouettes would work well, to the accompanying shoes, and what kind of makeup works right -- everything about this season calls for a lot of clever fashion manoeuvre.

Designer Abhishek Dutta has come up with a chic and functional monsoon capsule collection that perhaps offers some intelligently put together ensembles to take care of your monsoon fashion outings. From right shades to brighten up a gloomy day to the right silhouettes to take you through the slush, the edit has some smart solutions for your monsoon woes. Abhishek shoots four exclusive looks from his monsoon capsule range for Indulge with model Sushmita Roy, who is all set to represent West Bengal in the upcoming Miss Universe India contest slated to be held this September 22 in Jaipur.