This collection blends Sanganer’s artisanal charm with modern aesthetics

As September graces us with its presence, the air in India hums with the vibrant spirit of festivity. This is a time when countless celebrations unfold, each adding to the joyful atmosphere that envelops the nation. With the festive and the wedding season just around the corner, the desire to adorn ourselves in the finest ethnic and contemporary wear becomes a delightful pursuit. Embracing the essence of the season, fashion designer Gopi Vaid introduces a stunning new edit, Sanganer.

Delving into the details, Gopi tells us, “This collection is inspired by the traditional block prints of Sanganer, a town in Rajasthan renowned for its rich textile heritage.” The designer has re-imagined these iconic prints as digital designs, blending the town’s artisanal charm with modern aesthetics. The collection pays homage to the delicate floral motifs that define Sanganer’s craft, infusing them with contemporary colour palettes and textures.

Gopi’s connection to Sanganer runs deep, she tells us, “This edit holds a special place in my heart, not just for its artistic heritage but also for the stories it tells through its craftsmanship. Growing up, I often visited Rajasthan with my family, and I was captivated by the artisans’ skills, watching them transform plain fabric into works of art!”