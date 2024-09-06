This collection blends Sanganer’s artisanal charm with modern aesthetics

As September graces us with its presence, the air in India hums with the vibrant spirit of festivity. This is a time when countless celebrations unfold, each adding to the joyful atmosphere that envelops the nation. With the festive and the wedding season just around the corner, the desire to adorn ourselves in the finest ethnic and contemporary wear becomes a delightful pursuit. Embracing the essence of the season, fashion designer Gopi Vaid introduces a stunning new edit, Sanganer.
Delving into the details, Gopi tells us, “This collection is inspired by the traditional block prints of Sanganer, a town in Rajasthan renowned for its rich textile heritage.” The designer has re-imagined these iconic prints as digital designs, blending the town’s artisanal charm with modern aesthetics. The collection pays homage to the delicate floral motifs that define Sanganer’s craft, infusing them with contemporary colour palettes and textures.
Gopi’s connection to Sanganer runs deep, she tells us, “This edit holds a special place in my heart, not just for its artistic heritage but also for the stories it tells through its craftsmanship. Growing up, I often visited Rajasthan with my family, and I was captivated by the artisans’ skills, watching them transform plain fabric into works of art!”
The designer accepts that she aimed to preserve the essence of this age-old art form while making it relevant for today’s fashion — a beautiful fusion of heritage and innovation.
Elaborating on the fabrics, she says, “I’ve used cotton silk, organza, and chiffon, which beautifully complement the fluidity and elegance of the digital prints.” Explaining the thought behind the colour palette, Gopi describes it as “a blend of earthy tones like indigo, red, and mustard, juxtaposed with pastels like blush pink and mint green”.
“This mix reflects the vibrancy of Sanganer’s traditional aesthetics,” she adds. Delicate embroidery and subtle embellishments are thoughtfully incorporated, adding depth and texture to enhance the overall appeal of the collection.
Gopi says, “I collaborated with skilled craftsmen from Sanganer, Jaipur, who specialise in traditional block printing. Their expertise helped bring authenticity to the digital designs, as they provided invaluable insights into the patterns and techniques that define Sanganer’s heritage.”
This collection consists of a range of sophisticated outfits, including elegant saris, intricate lehengas, sharara sets, anarkalis, and tunics. Each piece seamlessly blends traditional charm with contemporary flair, making them versatile for various occasions. Gopi expresses, “Ideal for festive celebrations, weddings, and formal events where a touch of heritage is desired, these outfits are perfect for gatherings and parties as well.”
Rs 15,999 onwards. Available online.
