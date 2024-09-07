Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2024 collection is a retro-futuristic fashion spectacle!

Michael Kors is about to shake up the fashion cosmos with his Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, a dazzling time-traveling journey captured by the visionary Dutch duo, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, and styled to perfection by fashion maestro Carlos Nazario.

Get ready to be starstruck as supermodels Julia Nobis, Lina Zhang, and Anok Yai steal the spotlight, embodying the essence of Kors' latest creations. The collection is a masterclass in timeless sophistication.