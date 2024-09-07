Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2024 collection is a retro-futuristic fashion spectacle!

Michael Kors is about to shake up the fashion cosmos with his Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, a dazzling time-traveling journey captured by the visionary Dutch duo, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, and styled to perfection by fashion maestro Carlos Nazario.
Get ready to be starstruck as supermodels Julia Nobis, Lina Zhang, and Anok Yai steal the spotlight, embodying the essence of Kors' latest creations. The collection is a masterclass in timeless sophistication.
"I’m always on a quest to craft fashion that defies the sands of time,” says Michael Kors. “This collection is all about blending timelessness with a modern edge, capturing a vibe that feels both eternal and fiercely fashionable, fueled by the charisma of the models and the elegance of the garments.”
For Fall/Winter 2024, Kors is mixing the architectural sharpness of 1930s tailoring with the luxurious minimalism of the 1990s, all while adding today’s relaxed flair. Imagine the juxtaposition of plush knits and lace against sleek, tailored suiting and bold outerwear, all set in a palette of rich cappuccino, decadent chocolate, crisp midnight, and soft blush tones.
Footwear gets a stylish update with sleek pumps and chic slingbacks, while bags in oversized and shrunken top-handle designs play with proportions. The star of the season, the new M-shaped Manhatta bag, showcases Kors’ flair for opulent simplicity.
