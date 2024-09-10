Festive glamour unleashed: Rishi & Vibhuti's 'Shudh Desi Romance' collection blends classic craftsmanship with modern elegance

Step into the world of dazzling opulence and festive exuberance with Rishi & Vibhuti's latest collection, Shudh Desi Romance. This highly anticipated line marries traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering a fresh take on festive elegance.
The collection, true to its name, is a celebration of the vibrant spirit and rich traditions of Indian festivities. The designers, Rishi and Vibhuti, have meticulously curated each piece to embody a blend of classic and modern aesthetics, ensuring that every garment radiates joy and sophistication.
“We wanted to create a collection that celebrates the vibrant spirit of the festive season while offering a contemporary take on traditional wear. Each piece is designed to make you feel extraordinary, capturing the lively essence of the season,” Rishi and Vibhuti share.
Shudh Desi Romance is a symphony of luxurious fabrics and sustainable choices. From sumptuous silks and delicate organzas to eco-friendly organic cotton and recycled polyester, this collection offers a thoughtful blend of opulence and responsibility. The designers have struck a perfect balance, proving that high fashion and environmental consciousness can coexist gracefully.
“Our approach was to maintain the grandeur and opulence that our designs are known for, while also being mindful of our environmental impact. By combining sustainability with luxury, we hope to set a precedent in the fashion industry, demonstrating that exquisite designs can be eco-conscious,” Rishi explains.
The collection showcases a harmonious fusion of traditional hand embroidery techniques and modern digital printing. This innovative blend allows for intricate, timeless patterns with a contemporary twist, perfect for those who appreciate both heritage and innovation.
“The design process was a delicate balance between honouring traditional craftsmanship and embracing modern technology. By combining hand embroidery with digital methods, we created a collection that is both classic and fresh,” Vibhuti adds.
Colour plays a pivotal role in this collection with hues inspired by the vibrant energy of festive celebrations. The palette includes bright yellow, moondust lavender, fossil grey, peacock green, and indigo blues—each chosen to evoke the essence of celebration and joy.
“The colours were selected to reflect the vibrancy and energy of Indian festivities. Bright yellow and peacock green, for example, are traditionally associated with happiness and prosperity, making them perfect for a festive collection,” Rishi notes.
Among the standout pieces is a jewelled bralette paired with a fishtail skirt and an iconic cape set—a stunning example of the collection’s intricate detailing and bold design.
Price starts at Rs 70,000.
Available online.