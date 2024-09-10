Festive glamour unleashed: Rishi & Vibhuti's 'Shudh Desi Romance' collection blends classic craftsmanship with modern elegance

Shudh Desi Romance is a symphony of luxurious fabrics and sustainable choices. From sumptuous silks and delicate organzas to eco-friendly organic cotton and recycled polyester, this collection offers a thoughtful blend of opulence and responsibility. The designers have struck a perfect balance, proving that high fashion and environmental consciousness can coexist gracefully.

“Our approach was to maintain the grandeur and opulence that our designs are known for, while also being mindful of our environmental impact. By combining sustainability with luxury, we hope to set a precedent in the fashion industry, demonstrating that exquisite designs can be eco-conscious,” Rishi explains.

The collection showcases a harmonious fusion of traditional hand embroidery techniques and modern digital printing. This innovative blend allows for intricate, timeless patterns with a contemporary twist, perfect for those who appreciate both heritage and innovation.

“The design process was a delicate balance between honouring traditional craftsmanship and embracing modern technology. By combining hand embroidery with digital methods, we created a collection that is both classic and fresh,” Vibhuti adds.

Colour plays a pivotal role in this collection with hues inspired by the vibrant energy of festive celebrations. The palette includes bright yellow, moondust lavender, fossil grey, peacock green, and indigo blues—each chosen to evoke the essence of celebration and joy.

“The colours were selected to reflect the vibrancy and energy of Indian festivities. Bright yellow and peacock green, for example, are traditionally associated with happiness and prosperity, making them perfect for a festive collection,” Rishi notes.