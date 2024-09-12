Love Emily? The Emily in Paris inspired hair accessories by Hair Drama Co. are just for you

Exciting news for hair accessory enthusiasts! Hair Drama Co. has teamed up with Emily in Paris to unveil a limited-edition collection. There’s more - they also have a Barbie collection! Drawing inspiration from Paris’s romantic charm and Emily Cooper’s daring fashion sense, this collection enables wearers to embrace Emily’s fearless and effortlessly chic style. Each accessory combines Parisian sophistication with playful, bold elements. In a similar vein, the Barbie collection reflects Barbie’s status as a fashion icon, celebrating vibrant self-expression and joy while inspiring confidence and creativity. Each piece honors Barbie’s message of empowerment.
Blending innovative design with India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, Hair Drama Co. continues to set trends with glamorous, stylish accessories for women and girls. Their striking trompe designs have captivated celebrity stylists and created significant social media buzz. The brand has received endorsements from celebrities like Ananya Pandey, Sanjana Batra, Richa Chadha, and many more.
Founder Priyanka Sanghi notes, “For a touch of opulence, try a floral scrunchie for your low ponytail. For a dreamy effect, adorn your hair with tiny bows—clip them into a chignon for a flirty look or add them to loose waves with a long sash for a romantic vibe. Our embellished hairbands are perfect for brides seeking an avant-garde touch on their special day. Hair Drama Co. is dedicated to exceptional craftsmanship and ephemeral beauty, creating timeless pieces that transcend seasonal trends. We aim to craft more than accessories; each piece is a work of art reflecting our commitment to innovation and artistry. Our designs are intended to inspire and empower those who value beauty, authenticity, and storytelling through fashion.”