Gargi by PNGS’s Bohemian Luxe collection embodies elegance & artistry

Designed for those seeking a standout accessory for the holidays, the Bohemian Luxe collection embodies elegance and artistry. Every piece reflects the brand’s dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, making it ideal for enhancing any festive outfit.

Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, says, “Our Bohemian Luxe collection offers more than just jewellery; it provides a luxurious experience of craftsmanship and style. With its trendy, intricately designed pieces, this collection is perfect for the modern woman who wants to honor traditions while embracing contemporary fashion.”

Price: INR 60,000 INR 1.2 lakhs.

Available in stores.