Get ready for the festivals with this specially curated festive edit

Celebrate the festive season with Silchic’s new collection, where unparalleled quality and exclusivity are reflected in every piece. The festive range features a breathtaking array of saris, suits, lehengas, anarkalis, and indowestern dresses, each meticulously crafted with intricate details and luxurious fabrics. The collection seamlessly integrates traditional motifs with contemporary designs, offering the perfect choice for women who wish to observe the festive season with grace and sophistication. The edit caters to varied tastes, ensuring that every woman finds an outfit that resonates with her personal style while embodying the richness of Indian culture.
Senior designer at Silchic, Pooja shares, “We aim to blend India’s traditional heritage with modern elements that appeal to today’s women. This collection is designed to reflect the festival’s vibrancy, allowing women to feel confident, beautiful, and comfortable without sacrificing quality.”
Whether you prefer understated elegance or striking statements, Silchic has something to suit every taste.
Price on request.
Available online.
Rupam Jain
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain