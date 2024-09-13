‘Onam of Now’ gives kasavu a modern twist

The inception of this collection goes back to the question — what is the Onam of now? Onam is a search for home — for a sadhya that takes you back to childhood; for the comfortable wrap of a kasavu that connects with your grandmother; for that feeling of being one among a closely knit family even when you know it’s through a WhatsApp call.
“This connection to our roots is also sprinkled with who we are now. We live in city apartments, not in tharavads; we buy our sadhya in neatly packed tiffin carriers and don’t cook those at home in massive urulies; we like a blockbuster to go well with our post palada slumber, and we love the idea of a kasavu that can multitask into our modern yet quirky lives of today. Onam of Now is a collection of saris that speak this truth,” says Sreejith Jeevan, founder and designer of Rouka, speaking about their latest collection.
Handwoven in Kerala, this is a collection of stunning contemporary saris that are a dream to be draped in. Some of them are also embroidered and appliquéd with quirky motifs that are derived from local festive celebrations. “We also celebrate six whole years of our association with Chendamangalam. Our clients have a deep appreciation for handloom, but they also love the idea of re-wearing their saris. This made us want to look at a collection that not only celebrates the spirit of Onam but also makes for dressing that’s tropical, modern, and contemporary. Onam of Now is a very modern take on the classic kasavu, explains Sreejith.
The motifs used in the collection are reminiscent of a tropical Malayali childhood. From local flowers, very contemporary handwoven patterns, and quirky playful motifs like that of the coconut leaf toys, this collection is made to make one feel at home for Onam.
Elaborating upon the colours used, Sreejith says, “Onam is a season of ivories. Traditionally in Kerala, ivory is the colour of purity and is considered auspicious. Everyone wears ivory for Onam. But since we love to give it a modern tweak, we’ve played with motifs of the kuruthola, flowers from the region, and tropical quirks like birds. The idea is to evoke a sense of nostalgia, but at the same time, keep it very real and relevant to the lives we live now.”
Priced between INR 5,000 and INR 15,000.
Available online.
