‘Onam of Now’ gives kasavu a modern twist

The inception of this collection goes back to the question — what is the Onam of now? Onam is a search for home — for a sadhya that takes you back to childhood; for the comfortable wrap of a kasavu that connects with your grandmother; for that feeling of being one among a closely knit family even when you know it’s through a WhatsApp call.

“This connection to our roots is also sprinkled with who we are now. We live in city apartments, not in tharavads; we buy our sadhya in neatly packed tiffin carriers and don’t cook those at home in massive urulies; we like a blockbuster to go well with our post palada slumber, and we love the idea of a kasavu that can multitask into our modern yet quirky lives of today. Onam of Now is a collection of saris that speak this truth,” says Sreejith Jeevan, founder and designer of Rouka, speaking about their latest collection.