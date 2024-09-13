This fashion collection is a beautiful confluence of East and West, inspired by the elegance and grandeur of Piccadilly

Fashion is more than fleeting trends; it is a rich blend of history, culture, and evolution. In India, fashion has transformed across eras, drawing from traditional and foreign influences, particularly British elegance. Designers often revisit the past, marrying heritage with modernity, and Kasturi Kundal’s latest bridal collection, An Afternoon in Piccadilly, exemplifies this beautifully. The saris in this collection fuse the grace of Indian craftsmanship with the understated charm of British fashion.
Founders Reena and Aarushi Katiyar tell us, “We wanted to give brides something new — something that fills their hearts with serenity and calm as they drape themselves in royal ethnic elegance.” An Afternoon in Piccadilly is a confluence of East and West, inspired by the elegance and grandeur of Piccadilly — a place known for its historical significance, lush gardens, and classic architecture.
Aarushi recalls, “Wandering through the streets of Piccadilly in London, we were captivated by the soft glow of afternoon light, ornate Victorian buildings, and the understated elegance of British style.” The duo imagined an Indian bride, draped in luxurious handloom fabrics, walking the cobblestone streets, embodying both Indian opulence and British sophistication.
A pivotal moment came while viewing a Victorian wedding gown at a museum in London, adorned with intricate lace. “The craftsmanship mirrored Indian handloom techniques,” says Reena. This led to the inclusion of a bridal sari with lace-like detailing, woven entirely by hand, as a tribute to that gown.
The collection blends rich Benarasi silks, intricate thread-work, embellishments and traditional Indian embroidery with Victorian-inspired elements such as high necklines, delicate ari lace, and brocade corsets. Reena explains, “We focused on luxurious handloom silks, brocades, and satins, selecting each fabric for its rich texture and opulence.” Additionally, organza and net were incorporated to add a delicate touch.
The colour palette draws inspiration from the subtle yet sophisticated hues of an afternoon in Piccadilly. “We explored a range of soft pastels like blush pinks, powder blues, and mint greens, balanced by deeper, regal meenakari colours such as deep reds, emerald greens, and classic golds,” she says. Aarushi further explains that they paid special attention to the finishing details — handcrafted ari laces, bejewelled buttons, and gold-threaded borders — which add a final layer of sophistication. She admits, “The collection speaks to the modern bride who values tradition but seeks a contemporary edge, reflecting our dedication to quality, artistry, and timeless beauty.”
Price starts at Rs 32,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi