This fashion collection is a beautiful confluence of East and West, inspired by the elegance and grandeur of Piccadilly

Fashion is more than fleeting trends; it is a rich blend of history, culture, and evolution. In India, fashion has transformed across eras, drawing from traditional and foreign influences, particularly British elegance. Designers often revisit the past, marrying heritage with modernity, and Kasturi Kundal’s latest bridal collection, An Afternoon in Piccadilly, exemplifies this beautifully. The saris in this collection fuse the grace of Indian craftsmanship with the understated charm of British fashion.

Founders Reena and Aarushi Katiyar tell us, “We wanted to give brides something new — something that fills their hearts with serenity and calm as they drape themselves in royal ethnic elegance.” An Afternoon in Piccadilly is a confluence of East and West, inspired by the elegance and grandeur of Piccadilly — a place known for its historical significance, lush gardens, and classic architecture.

Aarushi recalls, “Wandering through the streets of Piccadilly in London, we were captivated by the soft glow of afternoon light, ornate Victorian buildings, and the understated elegance of British style.” The duo imagined an Indian bride, draped in luxurious handloom fabrics, walking the cobblestone streets, embodying both Indian opulence and British sophistication.