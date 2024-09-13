Whispers of the Palette artfully blends colour and emotion

When you think of an artist creating art, it’s a process that intertwines hard work, creativity, and a constant dialogue between the mind, heart, and canvas. What begins as a simple idea evolves through countless layers of imagination and back-and-forth thoughts until it becomes a masterpiece. Surmaye’s new collection Whispers of the Palette draws inspiration from this artistic journey.

The founder and designer Swati Singhal tells us, “An artist’s palette is a tool of wonder — starting with a clean slate, evolving over time, and culminating in a heartfelt expression of the mind. Similarly, Whispers of the Palette explores the intimate dialogue between colour, fabric, and the heart.” Each hue in this vibrant line is not just a visual delight but a whisper from the soul, telling stories of joy, nostalgia, and celebration, whether it’s the serene calm of ice blue or the vivacious energy of fuchsia and scarlet.

The collection features luxurious handwoven silk saris with intricate jamdani weaves, vibrant floral prints, and multicoloured patterns, perfect for festive occasions, weddings, and cocktail parties. Swati shares, “We’ve also designed kurta sets in pure handwoven mulberry silk and silk satin, offering a rich, soft feel that’s perfect for brunches or family events, combining comfort and elegance.” The edit is further enhanced by handmade details like tatting flowers, beaded embellishments, and intricate scallop cutwork embroidery, adding a unique touch to each piece.