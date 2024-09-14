This versatile jewellery collection melds traditional bijoux designs with modern styles
With the festive season knocking on our doorsteps, everyone is looking for seamlessly elegant, striking, statement jewellery pieces that can be styled in multiple ways for various occasions. We speak to Nilofar Jaques, founder- designer of Anayah Jewellery, on their latest collection, Serendipity, and how it upholds the indian traditional elements while being versatile enough for modern women.
Excerpts
What does your latest collection Serendipity comprise?
It is a carefully curated range of jewellery that embodies a fusion of traditional Indian artistry with modern Western aesthetics featuring statement pieces like bold earrings, striking necklaces, and vibrant colours. Some pieces were intentionally designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, offering versatility and elegance.
What inspired your designs?
We wanted to create jewellery that transcends cultural boundaries, appealing to a wide audience beyond just South Asians. The goal was to design versatile pieces that could be effortlessly styled in multiple ways. By combining bold colours with striking designs, we aimed to offer jewellery that is both distinctive and adaptable, fitting seamlessly into the modern woman's wardrobe.
How do your designs reflect India's heritage and tradition?
It incorporates traditional motifs and vibrant gemstones that are often featured in Indian jewellery. We strive to preserve artisanal techniques while adapting these elements to suit contemporary tastes
What kind of styles or designs are preferred by today’s women?
They prefer versatile designs, allowing them to make a statement without being overly flashy. There’s a growing trend towards pieces that are bold yet elegant, combining traditional influences with modern simplicity. Many women are also seeking jewellery that can effortlessly transition from day to night, offering flexibility and style. They appreciate pieces that are both meaningful and wearable, reflecting their individual style while fitting into their busy, multifaceted lives.
Silver or Gold, what base is getting more attention now?
While both silver and gold have their loyal followings, gold is currently seeing a resurgence, especially in its more subtle and muted tones like rose gold and antique gold finishes. However, silver remains a favourite for its versatility and modern appeal, particularly among younger women. The choice often depends on personal style and the specific occasion, but gold, with its timeless allure, tends to draw more attention in festive and traditional settings.
How can one style the pieces for festive occasions?
For a classic look, pairing bold statement necklaces with sarees or lehengas can create a striking focal point. Alternatively, our versatile bracelets and earrings can add a touch of elegance to cocktail dresses or chic evening wear. Layering pieces are also a popular trend, allowing for a more personalised and rich aesthetic.