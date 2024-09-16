The Tinted Story unveils Parisian collection inspired by characters in ‘Emily in Paris’

As fans eagerly anticipate the new season of Emily in Paris, The Tinted Story is excited to unveil its Parisian Collection — a chic line of sunglasses inspired by the show’s trendsetting characters.
The Parisian Collection includes eight unique styles, each reflecting the distinctive personalities of the beloved cast. This range features:
- Delfia Sunglasses for Emily: Bold and statement-making.
- Wayne Wayfarer Sunglasses for Gabriel: Timeless and effortlessly cool.
- New York Sunglasses for Mindy: Glamorous and striking.
- Vento Oversized Sunglasses for Camille: Edgy and artistic.
- Bellamy Oversized Sunglasses for Sylvie: Refined and elegant.
- Diamor Oversized Eyeglasses for Camille: Contemporary and chic.
- Emily Sunglasses for Mindy: Playful and vibrant.
- Ophrah Rimless Sunglasses for Madeline: Sleek and sophisticated.
From classic aviators to trendy cat-eyes, retro shapes to sleek rimless designs, each pair is crafted with premium materials and UV 400 lenses, ensuring both style and protection. This collection merges Parisian elegance with modern flair, offering durable and comfortable eyewear for fashion enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of the series or simply enjoy stylish sunglasses, this collection has something for everyone.
Price on request.
Available online.